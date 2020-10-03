Memorial United Methodist Church in Quarryville has launched a Community Learning Center for middle and high school students who do not have sufficient internet access at home.

The Rev. Chris Eden wrote in an email that the center is the result of a collaborative effort between Memorial UMC and the Solanco Family Life Network, Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. He also thanks area churches and the Solanco School District for advice and support in launching the project.

Memorial UMC’s Community Learning Center is designed to be the pilot program for other area churches to develop similar resources, Eden wrote.

The center has room for up to 37 students, who all will be spaced 6 to 8 feet apart, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Eden says that in the event of a school closure, the center will increase capacity.

Because space is limited, students must register for space ahead of time online at Quarryville.Church/CLC, by email at office@quarryville.church or by leaving a message at 717-786-2941.

Safety requirements are in line with that of the Solanco School District, including wearing face coverings while indoors, periodic mask breaks, windows and doors open for ventilation and more.

Additionally, all volunteers have their backgrounds checked.

To see a video tour of the center, visit Quarryville.church/CLC.