As the quarantine continues, so do 'Quarantunes,' the weekly livestreaming music showcase presented by LNP | LancasterOnline.com.

Two weeks ago, instrumental guitarist Alex Brubaker wowed those who tuned in with tracks from his upcoming album, "Building Harmonic Castles."

Kate Skales, who was born and raised in Lancaster County and now lives in Los Angeles, will perform at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12. She was originally schedule to perform June 5.

Skales most recently released an EP in January of this year, titled "Florida Boy Blues." In February, Skales hosted a benefit concert for muscular dystrophy at Mulberry Art Studios.

Be sure to visit facebook.com/lancasteronline to watch the performance on Friday.