Purple Christmas trees are a thing. Watch how they do it [photos, video]

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

You can have a purple Christmas this year.

Or a pink Christmas.

Maybe even a blue Christmas.

Christmas trees are the latest living canvas to add a big pop of color during the holidays. It’s not a look for everyone, yet Christmas tree growers in the region have enough fans to colorize dozens of trees this year.

Why paint a perfectly good tree?

“I thought it was something that was kind of novel and different,” says Keith Wagner, owner of Wagner Christmas Tree Farm in North Annville Township, Lebanon County.

He sprayed his first tree three years ago. This year, Wagner colorized nearly 50 trees in shades of white, pink, magenta, turquoise, purple and blue.

The concept isn’t new.

Newspapers reported the trend in 1938, when a Minnesota tree-grower offered trees painted in colors to match a room’s décor. White was the most popular color followed by varying shades of green.

Later, classified ads offered tree painting at the same place where old appliances got a new coats of paint.

Then artificial trees filled with aluminum needles came with color wheel lights for a range of colors. Today, faux trees come in a rainbow of colors with black and pink topping the list of non-traditional colors.

Adding colors

Bill Fetherolf started with real evergreens in their natural state in the family business. He’s now co-owner of Pioneer Evergreen Farm in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County.

Fetherolf’s other company Tree-Teck distributes tree balers and other products including a tree-color enhancer to give trees a shot of green.

When that company, Kirk Co., branched out with a wider range of colors, Fetherolf tried them out. He now distributes the rainbow throughout the region.

Also, he avoids the word paint. “People think paint, you go to the hardware store and get a spray can of paint,” he says. “Paint isn’t the right word because that’s really not what we’re doing.”

For the past few years, Fetherolf has demonstrated his artwork at several meetings of Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association. The trade group doesn’t track colored trees, but Michelle Keyser, communications director, says she’s heard of a farm that paints single trees in the midst of big fields, adding a bright surprise.

“My kids would have been over the moon to see a pink tree in the middle of the field,” she says.

Purple to ‘Frozen blue’

For some reason, pink hasn’t took off like some growers expect.

Instead, people turn to purple, white and an icy blue Fetherolf calls “Frozen blue.”

These trees aren’t for everyone, but he can spot a colorful tree customer from a distance.

“People we notice who come in with different-colored hair will radiate toward a colorized tree,” Fetherolf says. “If a woman comes in with pink hair... I’m not going to say she’s going to leave with a pink tree, but I will guarantee she will leave with a colorized tree.”

Tree-Teck created a machine that makes it easier to not just add color, but combine colors into different designs: an ombre tree with purple faded to white or a white tree with a spiral garland of color. Another option is a red, white and blue tree fit for Betsy Ross.

Is it safe?

The color is not harmful to people, pets or the tree, Fetherolf says.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection does not have regulations on colorized trees, says Neil Shader, director of communications.

And while Pennsylvania Department of Health works with lead paint and its health effects, that does not extend to other types of paint, says Nate Wardle, press secretary.

In the field, the pigment dries quickly, well before it’s time to take the tree home. Wagner hasn’t heard of customers having issues with paint flaking or staining indoors.

Colorful trees that don’t sell survive the winter and push out new growth the following year. One of those trees at Wagner’s farm held the magenta color close to the trunk with new green growth on the outside. It was a look captivating enough for someone to tag it.