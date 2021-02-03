Bingo and Hashbrown will take the field in Puppy Bowl XVII Sunday along with dozens of shelter dogs.

The show returns to Animal Planet at 2 p.m. and the discovery+ streaming service. Seventy puppies from shelters around the country, including three from Pennsylvania, are part of the starting lineup. All are up for adoption.

New this year is a larger stadium with a new skybox. Cameras in the water bowls, end zone pylons and in drones will capture the plays.

Pre-game coverage for the show starts at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m., before Super Bowl LV, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania has several competitors in the Puppy Bowl. Ray and Patrick are littermates, 22-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow mixes from Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Easton.

Hope is a 16-week-old Beagle/American Foxhound mix from Providence Animal Center in Media.

Watching from the skybox will be kittens from the Easton shelter: Nebula, Ginger, Gilligan, Maryann, Skip, Toby and Professor.

Off the field, extra adoptable dogs will get the spotlight: Jett, a double front amputee Labrador mix, and four hearing impaired pups Marshall (Boston terrier), Fletcher (American bull dog); Theodore (Pyr border collie) and Rumor (Heeler mix).

Cheering on the players will be puppy cheerleaders. Senior rescue cat DJ Grand Master Scratch will lead the Kitty Half-Time Show starring adoptable kittens. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will host a tailgate party.