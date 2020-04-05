When taking a walk is one of the few things that you can leave your house for, you inherently start to notice a lot more.

Whether it's the house on the corner painted with two ever so slightly different colors, or the bird's nest you swear wasn't there a week ago, it's hard not to reflect on changes big and small in the midst of one of the biggest changes to everyday life in several lifetimes.

Artists in Lancaster city are doing their part to not only create, but to create with a purpose and message. Alongside the dozens of notices of temporary closure downtown, there are occasionally heartfelt messages to be found. In the window of Dreaming Human, the former BohoZone, on Prince Street, is a colorful poster with words such as "Courage," "Spirit" and "Heart." On Queen Street, near the entrance of the Moravian Center of Lancaster, is a simple piece of white paper, slightly torn at the side and adorned with three words: "You Are Loved."

One local business owner, Deborah Serdy of My Aunt Debbie, a shop dedicated to vintage and homemade wares, took inspiration from one of pop culture’s most indelible humanitarians – Mr. Rogers. Once her shop went the current way of most businesses on the 300 block of Queen Street, she created a large poster with a message that has been associated with Mr. Rogers in times of strife: “Look for the helpers.”

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would always say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” Rogers wrote in his 2002 book, “The Mister Rogers Parenting Book.”

Serdy made her first poster on Friday, March 20, hanging it in front of her shop and posting the picture to social media. Before long, a friend asked her if she hung the poster on that day specifically for a reason. It turned out that Serdy had unknowingly created the poster on what would have been Rogers’ 92nd birthday.

“One way you can take that quote is, if you only look for the stuff that’s awful, that’s all you’re going to perceive,” says Serdy. “I’m a big advocate of those small, little things you do everyday that you don’t think are a big deal, because you have no idea how they can add up and who they can help.

Serdy, a self-described “hoarder for textiles,” has taken to creating signs for free in her home studio and giving them to those that ask. It started with friends in her social circle, and recently, she’s sent one to a person living in Manayunk and another to the Hershey Medical Center. Depending on the level of interest, Serdy says she’s open to creating kits for people to create their own posters, or asking for a volunteer or two to help make them.

“It also helps me [to make the posters], because one of the best things you can do is stay calm,” explains Serdy. “This helps me stay calm and centered.”

A similar creative spirit recently moved through Carl Bakey, Training and Support Manager at Passenger Coffee.

“Honestly, in the beginning of all this, I was feeling depressed and had a sort of survivor’s guilt for friends that had been laid off,” says Bakey.

While filling in at the front of house at Passenger, Bakey interacted with customer and began to pull his way out of that sorrow by way of, in his words, “doing more creative projects in a week than I had done all last year.”

After speaking with friends Harmony Fertig and Colby Rivera of Art of Arch, an ongoing mural project at the corners of Arch and Marion streets, the trio got to thinking of a way to update the wall. Most recently, the wall held the message “New Year, New Me,” long past its initial debut on New Year’s Day of 2019.

“I thought, ‘Well, all people can really do right now is take walks,’” says Bakey. “I wasn’t necessarily thinking, like, ‘Oh, I need to inspire people.’ It was more, ‘I need to give the community something to walk to and smile at.’”

After an hour of designing on his iPad and another five hours of painting with Fertig and Rivera, the message was there for all to see – “We Are All in This Together.” Unlike the previous phrase that adorned the brick wall, this message has no expiration date.

“I remember when I moved here in 2009 and the indie art scene was so rich,” says Bakey. “There was Gallery Row, but we also had the Keppel Building, which wasn't refurbished apartments, it was punk shows and raves and things like that. Doing the mural this week got me excited about community art and the arts in Lancaster again.”