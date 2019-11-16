The tagline on the Project: Music Heals Us welcome page reads: “Bringing the healing power of music to those who need it the most.”

That applies to youngsters in schools, oldsters in nursing facilities and inmates in prisons.

On Monday, five musicians — Andrew Janss on cello; Melanie Genin, harp; Siwoo Kim and Abigel Kralik on violin; and Luke Fleming on viola — will perform the Red Violin concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

The concert will be the nightcap on a long but rewarding day. The group will play for students at Hand and Washington elementary schools in Lancaster on Monday morning.

“We’ve heard there are these incredible music programs going on there, and we would love to hear them and help them any way we can,” Janss said from California.

Lancaster’s Music for Everyone Program “Music in Schools” was begun at Washington Elementary School by Michael Jamanis. The program in the School District of Lancaster currently reaches about 300 children a week.

The musicians’ trip was arranged by Cheryl Desmond, a board member of the School District of Lancaster, who heard a performance of the Solera Quartet, of which Janss is a member.

The back story

Project: Music Heals Us came about because of an accident. Violist Molly Carr was washing a wine glass when it shattered in her left hand. Microscopic pieces of glass were embedded in the middle finger of her left hand, making it nearly impossible to play vibrato. Surgeries followed.

Worried that she would not be able to continue as a professional musician, she took a six-week course with American Red Cross in Guilford, Connecticut, to become a nursing aide.

It was at Arden House, a rehabilitation and nursing home in Hamden, Connecticut, that she met an Alzheimer’s patient named Ruth.

That led to a friendship. Carr decided that if she should ever be able to play again, she wanted to bring her musician friends from New York City to Arden House and places like it where people had limited access to classical music.

It was the beginning of a concert series that has been expanding ever since. Sixteen artists are part the organization’s 2019-20 group. All play with other string quartets as well. Janss is co-artistic director.

“It started in nursing homes, hospices, hospitals, then it expanded to prisons,” he said. “There was an opportunity to do a one-day prison concert that turned out to be so successful that we ended up doing a lot more of those.”

The prison performances led to workshops in which inmates helped compose the music.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It was pretty loose because you would have some guys who had never written a note of music and some guys who had degrees in music,” he said.

“Toward the end ... people would latch on to each other and help each other out. We had some incredible pieces written from a full-on string quartet.”

Janss’ mother, Marney Weaver, is a 1961 graduate of Manheim Township High School. She said the musicians have received “incredibly powerful feedback” from inmates. Letters extolling the beauty of the music are included on the group’s website. Some have written poems; others have created works of art as a result of hearing the classical music performances.

And that, Janss said, is where the group’s heart is.

“When we go into prisons and schools, the idea’s a little more creative — giving people their own voice as much as we can. Writing music is just an incredibly cathartic means of emotional release.”

Monday’s 7 p.m. performance at St. John’s Episcopal Church is titled “Red Violin,” coming from John Corigliano’s “The Red Violin Caprices.” Other selections include Fantaisie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124 by Camille Saint-Saëns; Sonata for Solo Cello by George Crumb; and Conte Fantastique for Harp and String Quartet by André Caplet.

There is no charge. A freewill offering will be taken.