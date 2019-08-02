Author and pro-life activist Abby Johnson spoke at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Thursday night as part of the Catholic Marketing Network’s Momentum 2019 conference.
In her book, “Unplanned,” Johnson details her work as a director for Planned Parenthood. She wrote that she was asked to assist in an abortion and found the procedure so horrifying that she quit and joined a local pro-life group, Coalition for Life. Her book was turned into a movie in March.
Critics have questioned the veracity of her story, citing data provided by the Bryan, Texas, clinic where she worked.
Johnson has written a second book, “The Walls Are Talking: Former Abortion Clinic Workers Tell Their Stories,” that was published in 2016.
Johnson was one of four special guests at this year’s event. Other keynote speakers included theologian Scott Hahn, musician Jimmy Mitchell and scripture expert Sarah Christmyer.
Topics throughout the week ranged from “A Theology of Imaginative Literature” to “Marketing God: Inspired Strategies for Authors” to “Business as a Ministry Seminar.”
This is the second year the conference has been held in Lancaster.