Though all of the public tours that were scheduled through April have sold out, private tours for groups of up to 10 people can be scheduled on select dates through February.

The private group tours cost $150 per group, and must be scheduled at least a week in advance, based on availability. To make a reservation, email smhetrick@hersheystory.org or call 717-520-5587.

The 22-room mansion, designed by Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban and built in 1908 overlooking the original Hershey chocolate factory, was the home of Milton and Catherine Hershey. Milton Hershey, a former Lancaster County resident, founded the Hershey chocolate company.

LNP|LancasterOnline will soon be offering a sneak peek inside the mansion.