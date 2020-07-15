Proving again that entertainment doesn't necessarily have to be contained by four walls, Prima Theatre is hitting the road this fall.

The actors and musicians of the company's new show, "Brave & Beautiful," will present the spectacle in the form of a drive-in on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The performance will take place in the parking area of Liberty Place, 313 W. Liberty St., behind Clipper Magazine Stadium. Guests can remain in their cars or move up front for "lawn chair seating." Tickets are $45 per car. To see a layout of the proposed performance area, click here.

"Brave & Beautiful" features songs by Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin and more.

Additionally, the Prima players will also be traveling and performing their way through Lancaster city on the back of a large flatbed truck on Friday, Sept.11, Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. Audience members can purchase one of 20 available "Parade Passes," which secures the buyer's block a 20-minute selection of music performed by singers and a live band on the aforementioned truck. Passes are $595 and can be found here.

For the traditionalist, Prima will host two in-theater performances of the show on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. Shows will be capped at under 75 people and chairs will be kept at a distance of six feet apart. Tickets for those shows range from $26 to $32.

For more information on showtimes and ticketing, click here.