It started in coffee shops and other people’s theater spaces. Concerts celebrated pop composers, from Billy Joel to Jason Robert Brown. Talented performers had a new place to stretch their wings.
Now, 10 years later, Prima has its own home and a busy upcoming season, still filled with concerts but also fully staged musicals, many of them new.
“We promised audiences this past year that we would really lean in to being the home for fresh work in Lancaster city,” says Mitch Nugent, who founded Prima, along with his wife, Diana. “We are featuring new works and a lot of contemporary music. It’s an adventurous ride.”
The 10th anniversary season begins with “Beach Party Blast” (Jan. 10-18).
“It’s a sun-drenched cure for the winter blues,” Nugent says. “There will be all the top summer songs, including the Beach Boys, all in the middle of January. It will be a blast.”
“Calling All Kates” (Feb. 21-March 14) is a new musical about a guy who is dumped by his fiancee and stuck with a prepaid honeymoon trip around the world. His plan? Find someone with the exact same name as his ex-fiancee and go globe-trotting. Jeremy Schonfeld (Prima performed his musical “Drift” in 2018), and Emily Goodson wrote the musical.
“It’s hilarious,” Nugent says. “It’s like ‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ meets ‘The Gilmore Girls.’ ”
“Motherhood the Musical” (May 1 -23) comes from the same producers who put “Menopause the Musical” together.
Well-known songs will feature new lyrics.
The show, set at a baby shower with guests who span several generations, centers around “the hardest job on the planet” at all the big moments, like having a kid, succumbing to buying a minivan and enjoying your first grandchild.
“Everyone can relate,” Nugent says. “Climbing the emotional ladder only to find laundry at the top.”
“Brave and Beautiful” (June 5-13) celebrates the music of female singer-songwriters, including Sara Bareilles, Carole King, Adele, Beyoncé and Stevie Nicks.
“Murder Ballad” (Sept. 11-26) is about Sara, a woman who is struggling to find happiness. She once had a passionate affair with Tom, a bartender who led a dangerous life, but left him for the security of Michael.
“She starts this irrational steamy affair with Ted and unleashes her passions, which can prove deadly,” Nugent says. “It feels like a morality play of sorts, but with a fresh edge.”
It was written by indie rock singer-songwriter Juliana Nash, and Jonathan Larson Grant winner Julia Jordan.
“Oz” (Nov. 13-19) is the final show of the season.
“It’s an immersive theatrical concert,” Nugent says. “All the favorite characters from ‘Oz’ are following the yellow brick road. It’s the pop music we all know, and it’s surprising how well it fits into the narrative.”
Two fundraisers will be held as well.
“Spring Soiree” (April 4) will feature songs from the past 10 years of Prima.
“Stage Brawl” (Oct. 16) will feature local celebrities and community leaders performing well-known songs and scenes from shows. Audience members will vote for the winner.
For more information on the Prima season, go to primalancaster.org or call 717-327-5124.