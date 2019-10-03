Many stories have been told about the duality of human nature, but none is better known than the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Written in 1886 by Robert Louis Stevenson, the book became a popular stage play a year later and in 1941, a movie with Spencer Tracy in the title roles.

And in 1997, Frank Wildhorn’s musical, “Jekyll & Hyde,” opened on Broadway and ran for almost four years.

That musical is coming to Prima on Friday in a new 90-minute adaptation. Wildhorn Productions, Music Theatre International gave permission for the new version.

The battle between good (Dr. Henry Jekyll) and evil (Edward Hyde) will be played out by Randy Jeter.

“This is the first time I’ve played two characters in a show, and it is a little more challenging than I thought but in a very great way,” Jeter says.

“Hyde is really fun to play. He’s menacing, free. Jekyll is more composed, determined.”

That requires different body language, different voices, different facial expressions.

“This role is one of the most epic in musical theater,” says director Elizabeth Lucas. “Frank Wildhorn is a pop writer. The show is filled with soaring anthems and beautifully catchy pop tunes. Epic pop. It totally fits with the story. And we are giving it a steam punk mixed time period feel.”

As the musical opens, Jekyll’s friend and his future father-in-law go back in time to his tragic story.

His father is comatose, and Jekyll is convinced it’s because of the evil in his soul. He believes he can separate the evil from the good and cure his father.

And he believes it is best for him to serve as his own test case. So he creates an elixir he will drink himself.

“I want the audience to root for him because he has good intentions,” Lucas says. “He’s a tragic hero because he does it for all the right reasons, but he does it in a way that is all wrong.”

A scientist, Jekyll is a man of intellect, not action. He is engaged to Emma, who suits him well.

“He is always in his head,” Lucas says. “And he transforms into someone who feels life in every part of his body. He wants to live his immediate truth at every moment.”

Before he’s taken the elixir, Jekyll is talked into going to a bachelor party in a rough part of London.

It is here he meets a prostitute named Lucy (Molly Grace).

“She is a sex worker because she has limited options — a woman alone in the world,” Grace says .

The two have a spark, but nothing happens. She appreciates Jekyll’s kindness when he defends her against her pimp.

“He is kind to her, that’s all,” Lucas says. “When he turns into Hyde, he follows through on instinct.”

“There is definitely a level of fear, but also passion (with Hyde). So much of her life is dreary, she wants excitement, she wants to be fully alive,” Grace says. “It takes a bit of time for it to dawn on Lucy that when she is with Hyde she is drawn to him because she has feelings for Jekyll.”

“As menacing and open as Hyde is, and some would say evil, in his mind, it’s all justified,” Jeter says. “He is righting the world.”

“Jekyll is angry at people for being hypocrites, Hyde murders them,” Lucas says. “I wouldn’t say that Jekyll is repressed, but he is living one part of his truth in the intellectual world with a specific focus and goal. Hyde is living for physical pleasure, immediate gratification.”

Perhaps the reason “Jeykyll & Hyde” is such an enduring story is because there is a basic truth in it.

“There is absolutely a hint of Hyde in Jekyll and Jekyll in Hyde,” Jeter says. “Most of us battle with those demons, some more than others.”