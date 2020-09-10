Two weekends of concert performances, featuring the music of several female pop icons interspersed with “stories of bravery and beauty” — written to capture some of what humanity has been going through over the past few months — will kick off Friday with a free concert that rolls through downtown Lancaster.

Prima Theatre’s “Brave & Beautiful” concert event, featuring four singers and a four-piece band, will be presented on a 30-foot flatbed truck for audiences in a Lancaster parking lot, in local neighborhoods and around the downtown area, says Mitch Nugent, Prima executive artistic producer.

The theater group’s venue has not yet reopened for live performances since the pandemic-caused shutdown in the spring.

The concert features Prima performers Madison Paige Buck, Randy Jeter, Nicole Stacie and Thaddeus Lee, singing the music of performers including Carole King, Beyonce, Sara Bareilles, Aretha Franklin and more, Nugent says.

Songs include “Halo,” “Respect,” “Brave,” “A Change is Gonna Come” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“On top of the music, there are moving stories, local and beyond, about COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement and more — what we’ve all been through and how that connects to the music,” Nugent says.

Prima reached out to the community earlier this summer to collect local stories for the show, Nugent adds.

Before the show opens to a drive-in audience Saturday, “we’re going all over the downtown area on Friday night with the (concert) parade,” Nugent says. The stage-lit flatbed, filled with the singers and the band, will take the concert through the downtown Friday night sometime between 5 and 8 p.m. — with an escort from the Lancaster city police, Nugent says.

“Everyone needs some sense of invigoration and energy in their life,” Nugent says. “It’s a moment of engaging in the movement we’re living through.”

The drive-in version of “Brave & Beautiful” will be held at 7 p.m. this Saturday and Saturday Sept. 19, in the Liberty Place parking lot behind Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be chalk circles drawn in front of the stage for those who want to sit in lawn chairs at the proper distance from others. People also can sit in their cars, and either listen to the concert from the back of their vehicles or through an FM transmission inside their cars. The venue opens at 6 p.m., and there will be food trucks on hand.

Drive-in show tickets cost $48 per vehicle and $26 for walk-up patrons.

A 20-minute “Parade” version of the concert is available for those who want the flatbed to come to their neighborhood or retirement community. It’s available this Friday and Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19, and costs just under $600 to book.

To order tickets, visit primatheatre.org