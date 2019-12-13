Daniel Castellanos surveys the spice rack in the basement of the Pressroom Restaurant and Bar in Lancaster. He selects a jar of fennel seeds.
“I prefer fresh fennel, but this will work,” says 26-year-old Castellanos, who has an intellectual disability.
He adds the seeds to a mixture that includes ground garbanzo beans, garlic, cumin and cilantro. It’s a falafel recipe he has been perfecting for years.
“Success,” he says, “is like a recipe. The main ingredients are hard work, kindness, respect and being generous to people you care most about.”
Castellanos knows about success. Last month, he received the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association Employee of the Year award. Castellanos was selected for the award, which is based on merit and story, from a field of 20 nominees from across the state.
“He’s the perfect employee,” says Rob Commero, chief operating officer of The Pressroom Restaurant Group. Steinman Communications owns the restaurant as well as LNP | LancasterOnline. “He has flourished here. This is a young man (who is a) hard worker and proactive in being an advocate for people with intellectual disability. He’s a shining example.”
Castellanos is proud of his achievement, but he doesn’t focus on himself very long.
“I was feeling excited,” Castellanos says. “But at the same time, I was feeling like it was another opportunity to show that people with disabilities can be hard workers.”
‘Can’t’ to Congress
Daniel Castellanos has probably heard the word “can’t” more than most people. The good thing is that Castellanos doesn’t listen when people tell him what he can’t do.
When Castellanos was a very young child, growing up in Yonkers, New York, in the mid-’90s, his mother Fanny took him to see a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist told her Daniel would probably never learn to talk — let alone learn how to read or write.
Some 20 years later, Castellanos sat behind a cherry table in Washington D.C. with Madeline Will, the former assistant secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services under the U.S. Department of Education. Castellanos was there to testify before Congress about the value of integrating students with intellectual disabilities into the general student population.
“I was scared as hell with the representatives, but I thought if I can talk with 30,000 people at graduation, I can do it with the representatives,” Castellanos says. “In order to be an advocate, it takes a lot of courage and bravery to talk to many congressmen and representatives. I thought this is an opportunity. This is the chance of a lifetime to give students with disability a higher education.”
Isolation to integration
As a high school student, Castellanos was frustrated by the self-contained classrooms and isolation of students with intellectual disabilities. He wanted more for himself and his fellow classmates.
“I went to special education classes all my life,” Castellanos says. “They only taught me adding and subtracting. It’s good, but it’s never enough. I wanted to learn multiplication, division and even percentages,” Castellanos says as he cuts wheels of Parmigiano cheese into smaller pieces.
In a 2018 WITF documentary titled “Going Home,” Castellanos talked about how things improved when his family moved to Lancaster. But he still dreamt of a bigger life for himself. In high school he was presented with two options for his future: attend a college for people with disabilities or get a job. Castellanos said he would get a job, as soon as he was accepted into Millersville University.
In 2014, Castellanos became the first student in the Millersville University Integrated Studies initiative.
“This isn’t like special education classes,” Castellanos says. “You’re going to straight-up classes where you’re blending in with the rest of the regular students.”
The initiative was based on introducing students with intellectual disabilities into the typical college lifestyle, including lecture halls and dormitories, to gain foundational experience.
“All the research from literally hundreds of years, regarding how one learns to be in society, it’s always by being there,” says Thomas Neuville, a professor and the coordinator of Integrated Studies at Millersville University.
After years of planning and developing what became the Integrated Studies initiative, and all the bureaucratic delays that came with it, Neuville finally launched the program in 2014. He was introduced to Castellanos and knew he had found the perfect pilot student.
“Daniel was kind of like the first African-American or woman admitted to the school,” Neuville says. “It was groundbreaking. He was the perfect trailblazer.”
A new path
The Integrated Studies program begins with a group planning session, which for Castellanos included his mother, Neuville and others who are invested in his success. Following a process known as PATH — Planning Alternative Tomorrows With Hope — the group talked about his dreams and funneled down to practical steps he could take to fulfill those dreams.
Castellanos is a fan of musicals and food, and his dream is to one day open a dinner theater.
After the group was done planning for Castellanos’ entry into the Integrated Studies initiative, Castellanos’ mother looked at her son and told him he would never have to bear the label of “retarded” ever again.
“It was a powerful moment,” Neuville said.
In 2016, Castellanos received a certificate for completing the Integrated Studies initiative and took the stage at the Millersville University graduation ceremony, where he delivered a powerful commencement speech to his fellow students. There is a video of the speech on YouTube.
“I want to show everybody that people with disabilities can do great things,” he said at the ceremony. He paused as his fellow students applauded and added. “It doesn’t matter what people tell you you can’t do; what matters is that you have hope in your heart.” He talked about following dreams, and mentioned his dream of one day owning a dinner theater. He closed by saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you who you are, and never give up hope.”
How to succeed
Castellanos came to the Pressroom four years ago for his externship, which is part of the Integrated Studies initiative. Since then, he has been hired as a full-time employee.
“He has a full-time job with benefits and a 401(k),” Commero says. “Because he deserves it. Not because someone gave it to him.”
In the basement of the Pressroom, Castellanos finishes his prep work for the day. Later, he says he might get some pizza, then go home, where he lives with his mother and brothers, and play some video games or sing some of his favorite show tunes, such as “Show People” from “Curtains” and “A Secretary’s Not a Toy” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
He also is preparing for a talk he is giving at the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs’ Everyday Lives Conference in January in Hershey.
Castellanos finishes the last bit of preparation for his falafels and goes upstairs to drop two in the fryer to taste. They’re delicious.
When Castellanos finally does achieve his dream of opening a dinner theater, he says, he already knows what the first show will be: “How to Succeed in Business Without Trying.”
“That would be perfect for a grand opening,” he says.