As a teenager, Patricia Woodard had lots of questions about Jesus, his resurrection and healing.
But one question bothered her.
“Jesus healed, why aren’t we healing?” she said by telephone from Dallas, Texas.
Woodard is a practitioner of Christian Science healing. This Saturday at 11 a.m., she will talk about “Breaking News: Freedom is Ours Now” at the Christ Science Church, 200 W. Lemon St.
Christian Science is nondenominational and non-doctrinal. Founded by Mary Baker Eddy in the mid-nineteenth century, its prime tenet is that followers are adherents of truth who “take the inspired word of the Bible as our sufficient guide to eternal life.”
Eddy argued in her 1875 book “Science and Health” that sickness is an illusion that can be corrected by prayer alone.
Woodard said Christian Scientists seek the spiritual sense of scripture. “What is it that God is revealing and telling us?” she said.
In her talk, she will explore the practicality in today’s world of Jesus Christ’s life and works as shown in the Bible and as Eddy discussed in her book.
Woodard has taken her ministry to the Texas prison system where it has been well-received.
“It is the probably the highlight of my life,” she said. “For me, this experience has been transformative. Everyone knows, in their heart, that they are good and it is waking up to that God-given goodness (that) is an amazing, humbling experience.”
She said she has seen prisoners “leaning in for this word of God which is in every heart.”