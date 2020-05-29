A new series about craft beer in Pennsylvania will start streaming on YouTube Monday.

“Poured in PA: The Series” will feature breweries throughout the state including three from Lancaster County.

The series comes from GK Visual, a Harrisburg production company. The company also made “Poured in Pennsylvania” and “Brewed in the Burg,” both of which are full-length films about beer.

The series will be similar to the film, which came out in 2018. Episodes will focus on the people shaping the state’s craft beer industry, including brewers, farmers and influencers.

The first five episodes will be available to stream on YouTube Monday, June 1. These episodes will include Spring House Brewing Co. in Lancaster; St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. in Ephrata and Bube’s Brewery in Mount Joy, says Sara Bozich, writer and producer at GK Visual. A future episode will visit Lititz Craft Beer Fest but a release date has not been set.

Earlier, the production company reported the series would stream on Amazon Prime Video. That will happen "in the coming weeks" the company said Friday.

“Poured in Pennsylvania” the documentary, is also on Amazon Prime to stream. One of the brewers featured is Lancaster County's Carol Stoudt.

Here’s a trailer for the series. Lancaster County gets a shout-out at 0:06 with Dain Shirey, co-owner of St. Boniface.

Poured in Pa: The Series - Trailer from GK Visual on Vimeo.