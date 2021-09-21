Jagged guitars, pounding drums and vocals drenched in reverb – that's a Northern Gloom special.

The members of Lancaster post-punk power trio, Michael James Stipe, Cory Paternoster and Brian Doherty, are sitting on a nondescript roof in the east side of Lancaster city. Below their feet is where the band practices, and also where Doherty and Paternoster, the band’s drummer and bassist, respectively, teach drum lessons at 627 Drum Studios.

The band is practicing for perhaps their biggest show yet in the three years since they formed, which will find them opening for legendary Television guitarist Richard Lloyd at Tellus360 on Thursday, Sept. 23.

“It’s pretty surreal,” says Stipe. “I feel like Television is a gateway band to so many others.”

For a band that wears its influences on its collective sleeve – one of the band’s first shows back after COVID closures featured an entire set of ‘70s and ‘80s classics from the likes of New Order and Gang of Four — it's the perfect chance to showcase the fiery rocking that they do so well.

“Since we started playing in this band, I just want to be as real as possible — real meaning that we sound like the record when we play live,” Stipe says. “There’s no million overdubs or redoing parts over and over again. It’s a little bit raw.”

Northern Gloom formed in late 2018, after Doherty and Stipe, who have played in projects together over the last decade, discovered that Paternoster, a well-known drummer in projects including Sun Not Yellow, also dabbled in bass. Within a few months, the trio was hunkered down in Downingtown’s Noisy Little Critter studio with owner Mike Bardzik, recording what would become “Watch...There It Goes.”

“I really feel like (Mike) cares about the songs,” Doherty says. “He’ll be like, ‘You're building towards a moment, you need to change something here, it's not jazz, it's punk rock.’”

Bouts of creativity

After announcing and then canceling a 15-date tour in early 2020 that would have sent the band as far as Canada, the album eventually released on the first day of 2021, accompanied by a 40-minute live film titled “This Isn’t a Revival, It’s a Revolution!”

Just like thousands of other artists across the world, the stop and start of the pandemic has led to bouts of intense creativity, with Stipe saying that his phone is packed full of voice memos and notes for dozens of songs. True to form, Northern Gloom has a second album recorded and ready to go, though there’s no release date in mind currently.

“This guy will be like, ‘Hey, I wrote a song today, wrote this song today...’ and it will be six voice demos for six different songs,” says Doherty, motioning to Stipe. “And I’m like, how are you doing this? I’m tired just listening to this.”

“Post-punk music is — I don’t want to be too serious — the topics are pretty serious, but in the end, it’s all very joyful music if you read what I’m saying,” Stipe says “We’re not brooding artists. It’s ‘gloom,’ not doom.”

After years of being in bands where he would essentially tell each band member what parts to play, Stipe says that a psychedelic experience at a Wire concert helped to dissolve his ego.

“It changed the person I was,” Stipe says. “All I wanted to do was find a cool chord progression or groove and repeat it, and basically say how I felt over it. There’s no personal pronouns in Northern Gloom — it's the collective ‘we.’ I kind of did it without realizing that that dissolved my ego.”

Songs such as the pounding “Immeasurable” and driving “Fear” encapsulate this idea well — it’s as if Stipe is singing as all voices, instead of just his own. With shows more or less safe to continue, Northern Gloom looks to polish its live show in the coming months as LP No. 2 is fine-tuned and readied for release.

“There’s a phrase I think about a lot, which is, if you don't know the game, you’re still part of it,” Stipe explains. “I think the stuff going on with the media and everyone is pitted against each other all the time, I don't know why more people don't see it for what it is. The more we’re all fighting each other and acting like we’re so much different from each other, the more that the people running the show are taking from us. I hope Northern Gloom inspires you to love people.”