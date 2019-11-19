Rapper Post Malone will bring his "Runaway" tour to Hershey's Giant Center in 2020.

Announced this morning, Malone will be in the area on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Openers Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster's website at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

In September, Malone dropped his third album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," which peaked at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

With Lee as an opener, expect a rendition of "Sunflower," the multi-Platinum collaboration between him and Malone from 2018's "Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse"