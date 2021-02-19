If you don’t recognize the names of the writers participating in the 2021 Franklin & Marshall College Emerging Writers Festival yet, there’s a good chance you will soon. The festival has a track record of bringing in some of the country’s best young writers at the beginnings of their careers — like Robin Coste Lewis and Jericho Brown, to name just two.

The Emerging Writers Festival has been a staple on the college’s calendar for nearly 20 years, and one of the English department’s most popular events. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of 2020 festival, but the event has returned — albeit, in a different format, for 2021.

The festival, which typically spanned three days in the spring semester, is happening virtually over the course of three weeks. Programming launched Thursday and continues through March 5. Writers will deliver discussions on their craft as well as readings over Zoom. The festival is free and open to the public, and information on the virtual events can be found on the college’s website.

Participating writers include award-winning poet Tianna Clark, nonfiction writer T Kira Madden, whose memoir “Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls,” has been optioned for a film, award-winning nonfiction author Megan O’Gieblyn, Martin Riker, whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Paris Review and elsewhere, and prize-winning poet Vanessa Angelica Villarreal.

All of these writers were proposed for the 2020 festival before its cancellation.

Erik Anderson, an assistant professor of creative nonfiction at the college and author of four books including 2020’s “Bird (Object Lessons),” says that the faculty weighed the merits of whether or not to hold the 2021 festival given the changes that would have to be made to do it safely.

“Faculty members felt it was important that they found a way to do it, because literature has to carry on even in the pandemic,” Anderson says. “And these opportunities for exchange are vital to what we do as an English department and a liberal art college.”

In fact, Anderson says, the pandemic may have shown us how necessary literature is. Print sales were up 8.2% nationally, according to Publishers Weekly. Audiobook sales were up by 17%, and e-book sales up by 16%, according to a December 2020 New York Times article. Anderson says that may because people are spending more time at home, but he doesn’t think that’s the only reason.

“I think the deeper and truer answer is that people had more time to reconnect with their own humanity. One of the things literature does for us is it links us up with those bigger questions about what it means to be human,” Anderson says. “I think the pandemic has shown us to be hungry for the kinds of things that literature can offer us — and that, maybe, we were otherwise missing.”

The festival also provides unique opportunities to learn about the realities of going from studying literature to making a career out of it.

“One of the things we are very conscious of when we invite writers is we want to bring a diverse slate of voices to the festival, so that people can see there’s not just one way to approach how to be a writer,” Anderson says. “You have to blaze your own trail. I think the festival has been very good at opening spaces for a writer to say I can do it this way or I don’t have to do it this one way, or here’s somebody whose life experience I can see myself in, or maybe I can be a writer too.”