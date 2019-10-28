The fast food chicken sandwich that caused a national frenzy earlier this year will make a nationwide return Sunday.
Back in early August, Popeyes introduced a sandwich that had fried chicken lovers clamoring for a taste. Its debut also started a debate over which fast food chicken sandwich was better - the new kid on the block from Popeyes, or the time-honored offering from Chick-fil-A. (Other brands, from Shake Shack to Church's Chicken, also attempted to get in on the conversation via Twitter.)
Popeyes has nodded to its competitor with the release date, as Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays. But no need to work up a sweat about grabbing this sandwich before it disappears: Popeyes said once it's back on Sunday, it's back for good.
Popeyes sold out of its chicken sandwich within a month of its debut. Demand was so high that the restaurant offered a BYOB box, which instructs diners to bring their own buns that they could stack themselves with chicken fingers.
Lancaster's Popeyes is located at 1401 Manheim Pike. Its Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. There's also a location in Coatesville at 1839 Lincoln Highway East. The Coatesville location is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019