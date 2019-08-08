Every three months or so, the owners of Honeysuckle Shop, who make home decor from salvaged and reclaimed goods, host a POP-UP event, where they invite other creators to sell their products. And this is the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 30 artisans, makers and creators will offer everything from pottery and wood crafts to art and jewelry in the exhibit barn of the Hertzog Homestead, 470 Metzler Road, Ephrata.

Patrons can also enjoy live music and play family-friendly games. Food will be available.

“Our goal is to create a community event that blesses and serves every single person who attends the event, as well as provide a platform to serve the maker movement that is so strong and alive in Lancaster County,’’ says Kristi Kreider, one of the owners of Honeysuckle Shop.

“It's going to be two days filled with fun, laughter and community.’’

The event will be open Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit honeysuckleshop11.com.