A Lancaster County treat will be in the spotlight Saturday at the annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Ronks.
The festival, which features more than 400 different flavors of whoopie pie, is held at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, 240 Hartman Bridge Road.
The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to all those tasty whoopie pies, those attending the festival can participate in a whoopie pie treasure hunt, checkers game, race, “yell off” or eating contest. There are also activities in which you can make your own whoopie pie or launch the treats toward a target.
There will also be art vendors and face painting and other kids’ activities.
Admission is free, though a few of the activities cost an extra $2 per player.
There’s also a VIP pass for $25 that includes early admission — you can bring one guest — along with an insulated tote bag and vouchers for some of the activities.
The VIP pass is available by calling 717-687-8635, ext. 730, emailing receiving@hersheyfarm.com or visiting bit.ly/WhoopiePieFest19.
For more information, visit whoopiepiefestival.com.