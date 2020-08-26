After a break, garden classes are returning throughout Lancaster County.

In September, hands-on classes will teach things like how to make compost, design a native plant garden and create a fall container garden. There are still lots of virtual events to learn something new about plants and wildlife plus how to preserve the food you grow.

Entomologist Doug Tallamy was scheduled to talk locally in March. That talk has been postponed to September and now is virtual. Tallamy is also joining another local group for a separate webinar about native plants that support wildlife.

There are more than 30 events to help your garden and improve your landscape.

The in-person events are limited to small groups so don’t wait to sign up.

Most garden clubs are still not meeting because of COVID-19 and group size restrictions.

If you have any additional events or talks to share, email enegley@lnpnews.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. Tree of Heaven Identification and Control. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will focus on identifying the preferred plant of the invasive insect spotted lanternfly, plus how to create trap trees. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. In partnership with York County Solid Waste Authority, this workshop will teach how to site and construct a compost bin. $25, includes materials to make a bin.

Monday, Sept. 7, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing: Season Exetenders and Prepping. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society covers how to keep your garden growing in the fall. Free.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 9-3 a.m. Flower Farming workshop with Flourish Flowers, East Earl. Flower growers in Lancaster County will talk about starting seeds and favorite flowers and bulbs. $395, includes tour of Flourish’s gardens and lunch.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-noon. Weeds 101: Fall. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shows how to identify lawn and garden weeds that should be removed in the fall. $40.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Creating Containers with Fall Flair. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will discuss designing an autumn container. $29.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. Fall Planter workshop at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (and same time Sept. 17 and Sept. 24) Turning the Tide: A Practical Guide for Bringing Nature Home, a three-part webinar series from Penn State Ag Extension with Doug Tallamy, professor of entomology at University of Delaware. Free.

Friday, Sept. 11, 10-1 p.m. (and Sept. 18 and Sept. 25) Inviting Wildlife into the Garden. This three-part webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will discuss how to attract birds, butterflies, insects and amphibians to your landscape. $199.

Friday, Sept. 11, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live! September Struggles. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will answer gardening questions from around the state. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. In partnership with York County Solid Waste Authority, this workshop will teach how to site and construct a compost bin. $25, includes materials to make a bin.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. Children’s Sunflower Birdfeeder workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $5 includes materials to make one feeder. Ages four and older.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $15 includes materials to make one string garden.

Saturday, Sept. 12, noon-1:30 p.m. Rustic Succulent Box workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. $44 (12-inch box), $49 (18-inch box) and $63 (30-inch box). Details: bit.ly/TTseptPP.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 12:30-2 p.m. Native Plants for Every Garden. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will showcase a variety of native plants for all types of gardens. $25.

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. Addressing Nuisance Aquatic Plant and Algae Problems through Pond Water Quality Testing. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will teach pond and lake owners how to collect water samples. Free water testing is available. Free.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Restoring the Little Things That Run the World. This talk via Lancaster Conservancy and Willow Valley Communities from entomology professor Doug Tallamy is now virtual. $15.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. The Marvels and Mystery of Migration. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will teach what you can do to support birds as they migrate. $29.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fall into Gardening. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension includes tips on growing fall vegetables and caring for garden tools. $5.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20, noon-4 p.m. Strasburg Garden Tour. Tour a dozen gardens in Strasburg in this fundraiser for Strasburg Heritage Society. $15 in advance, $20 during the tour. Tickets are sold at Main Street Antiques, Speckled Hen and New Creations hair salon.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Fall Planter workshop at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 10-11:30 a.m. Achieving Pain-Free Gardening. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will cover steps to take to garden pain-free for years to come. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Fall planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35 includes container, supplies, four fall plants and embellishments.

Sunday, Sept. 20, 1-2:30 p.m. Best Native Plants for Containers. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will cover favorite container-loving native plants. $29.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1-2:30 p.m. Autumn Groundcovers. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will cover species that look great in the fall and are a living alternative to mulch. $29.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (and Sept. 30) Conservation and Water Pollution Prevention for Homeowners. This two-part webinar from Penn State Ag Extension covers the basics of stormwater management, tree planting techniques and more. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Endless Summer: Fall Garden Seminar. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension includes how to manage garden pests and what fall plants attract pollinators. $20.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15 includes materials to make one string garden.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Staghorn Fern Wall Mount workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $25 includes supplies and plant.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2-4:30 p.m. Native Garden Design and Build workshop with Waxwing EcoWorks Co. at Homefields, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. $37, includes native plant plugs to take home.

Monday, Sept. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Drying Foods. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will explain the science behind the drying food and the best way to dry. $5.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Show-stopping Autumn Perennials. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will highlight attractive, ecologically-friendly plants that shine in the fall. $29.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Nature Hour: Saving History through Land Protection. In this virtual talk from Lancaster Conservancy, Kate Gonick will share the history hidden on the lands the conservancy’s working to save. Free.

Marietta Garden Tour, usually held in September, has been canceled.

And looking into October:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 1-2:30 p.m. Show-stopping Autumn Perennials. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will cover attractive, ecologically-friendly plants that shine in the fall. $29.

Friday, Oct. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Beyond the Green Carpet: Native Grasses. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will profile native grasses, sedges and rushes for sunny and shady sites. $29.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-noon. Halloween Planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35 includes container, pumpkins and gourds, supplies, embellishments and four fall plants.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-2 p.m. Fall-fruiting Trees and Shrubs. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will showcase the best species that provide beautiful, late-season fruit with high nutritional value for birds. $29.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Grow Your Own Mushrooms. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will shows how to grow edible mushrooms using a log-seeding technique. $39.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Rescuing the American Chestnut. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center presents the results of programs to save the American chestnut from extinction. $29.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Putting Your Garden to Bed. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center has tips on how to protect perennials over winter, encourage sites for beneficial insects and manage leaves. $19.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Botanical Pumpkin workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30 includes pumpkin and materials.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Autumn is for Asters. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center focuses on asters. $19.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-2 p.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Native Evergreens for Year-Round Interest. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers broadleaf and needle-leaf evergreens. $19.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2-4 p.m. Foraging Wild Roots for Coffee and More at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20.