Plan ahead for healthy eating during summer

Summertime’s wonderful warm weather is a great time for new adventures.

While exploring new places, it can be hard to not indulge in all the tempting foods you may find at places like the beach, the zoo, campgrounds, amusement parks and baseball games.

With some planning, we don’t have to expand our waistbands while having fun over the summer.

A great way to stop the temptation from all the high-calorie foods over the summer is to eat a healthy, nutrient-dense meal before heading out or leaving for a trip. Doing this can help you stay full and satisfied longer throughout the day.

If your destination allows you to bring your own food into the establishment or if you are able to return to your car throughout the day, you can pack a cooler full of ice packs or ice and fill it with various fruits, vegetables, healthy snacks and water to eat and drink throughout the day.

If you are carrying perishable items, keep those fresh foods and beverages in separate coolers so you aren’t opening the lid constantly during the day.

If you can carry food inside, cooler bags are a great way to keep food and beverages with you.

Be sure to put perishable items in a cooler or insulated bag and don’t let food sit out for more than two hours. On a hot day (90 F or higher), reduce this time to one hour.

Always remember to wash your hands before eating and after using the restroom, washing for at least 20 seconds. If you are somewhere where you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes.

If you are planning to eat at your destination, be mindful of your diet beforehand and set standards for what you will allow yourself to eat.

For example, if you don’t commonly eat fried foods, stick with that norm and pass on the french fries, no matter how good they smell. Instead look for salads, fruits and vegetables, lean meats like grilled chicken or other healthy options.

It can be helpful to check out the destination’s website ahead of time to research the food menus and nutritional information.

If you are struggling to find healthier options once you arrive, don’t be shy. Ask someone who works at the location what they suggest as a healthy option.

However, this is not to say you can’t indulge every once in a while. Just remember: Moderation is key.

Learn to dry

A great way to prepare foods to carry with you for summer fun is to dry or dehydrate foods to create trail mixes, fruit leathers or even fruit and vegetable chips.

If you are interested in learning more about drying foods, Penn State Extension offers resources on drying fruits and vegetables and meat into jerky. They can be found here.

You don’t have to have special equipment to dry food.

Penn State Extension is also offering classes on drying food, in Lancaster, Lebanon and Beaver counties, this preservation season.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Lancaster County food preservation class “Introduction to Drying Foods” is set for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road.

If you are interested in this class, please call me at 717-394-6851 to register.

Preregistration is required. There is a registration fee for each participant to attend the class.

Learn basic methods of drying, including oven drying, using a dehydrator, microwave drying and air-drying.

Tips will be given for buying a dehydrator.

Penn State encourages those with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities.

If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact the Penn State Extension office in Lancaster, also at 717-394-6851, in advance of your participation or visit.

To register for the evening Lebanon County (6:30 p.m. Aug. 5) or Beaver County (6 p.m. Sept. 18) drying classes, visit the Extension website and select the location and date from the “where and when” drop-down menu.

Or, you may call Penn State Extension registration services at 877-345-0691, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.