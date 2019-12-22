Looking for a last-minute way to catapult yourself into the holiday spirit?
There are plenty of places to catch a glimpse of holiday lights, even if you can't make it until after Christmas.
Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below.
Christmas Spirit light show
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince Street, Lancaster
When: Nightly through Tuesday, Dec. 31
Cost: Monday to Thursday, $18; Friday to Sunday, $20.
Herr's Christmas lights display
Where: 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, Chester County
When: Daily through Thursday, Jan. 2
Cost: Free
Conestoga Valley holiday light show
Where: 500 Mt. Sidney Road, East Lampeter Township
When: Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Laurel Avenue lights
Where: 659 Laurel Avenue, Lititz
When: Through Tuesday, Dec. 31, between 5:30 and 10 p.m. nightly.
Cost: Donations accepted.
Royal lights show
Where: Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway E, East Lampeter Township
When: Through Dec. 30. Full calendar here.
Cost: $15.99
Sweet Lights
Where: HersheyPark. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance.
When: Nightly through Wednesday, Jan. 1
Cost: $19.15 per vehicle that seats up to eight, Monday through Thursday; $26.15 per vehicle, Friday-Sunday and $34.15 for a van (9-15 people).
Christmas light drive-through
Where: The Star Barn Village at Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Begin at the lighted entrance on Newville Road.
When: Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle that seats up to eight; $30 per vehicle that seats 9-15.
Koziar's Christmas Village
Where: 782 Christmas Village Road, Bernville
When: Through Wednesday, Jan. 31; Monday to Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $12 general admission, $11 seniors, $10 children aged 4-10, free children under 3.
Messick's Christmas light show
Where: 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown
When: Through Monday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Donations accepted
Christmas Magic
Where: Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deininger Road, York
When: Through Monday, Dec. 31; Monday to Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, Children (4-12 years old) $5, Children (0-4 years old) Free.
Longwood Gardens Christmas lights
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
When: Through Friday, Dec. 27; times range from 9 a.m. to 8:30 but timed reservations are required.
Cost: $30 general admission, $27 seniors, $27 college students, $16 children ages 5 to 18 years, free children under 4.