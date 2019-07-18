In “Pippin,” which opens tonight at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, some heavy, philosophical ideas are thrown around.
Is there meaning in life? How do you find happiness? Is suicide an option?
But these thoughts, as heavy as they might be, are wrapped in a highly entertaining show.
“Pippin is a vulgar parody of a serious subject,” says Ed Fernandez, who is directing the show. “A joyful vulgarity.”
Vulgar, Fernandez says, because the style of this “Pippin” is a mixture of vaudeville and burlesque; a bawdy, brash and irreverent show.
A group of performers, led by the Leading Player (Michael Roman), brings the young, inexperienced Pippin (Jeremy Hammer) into its troupe.
Pippin — whose actual name was Pepin — is the son of Charlemagne, who was king of France and emperor of the Romans in the 800s and is credited with unifying most of Western Europe.
Father and son don’t get along too well.
“I want to find something, to be fulfilled,” Hammer says. “I try different things — war, sex, domesticity.”
Nothing seems to fulfill Pippin. The Leading Player keeps urging him to perform the ultimate finale, to jump into fire and go out in a blaze of glory.”
In other words, commit suicide.
“The Leading Player is the devil on Pippin’s shoulder,” Roman says. “He can’t turn him off.”
Are the players voices in Pippin’s head, urging the young, unfulfilled Pippin to suicide?
“The Leading Player is leading him through, tenderly and harshly.” Roman says. “I’m a glorified control freak, trying to get him to commit this grand gesture.”
The troupe chooses a different person each night to sacrifice themselves for the greater good.
“It’s almost feels like a cult,” Roman says. “The Leading Player has this power and it’s almost tyrannical.”
“Pippin” was written by Stephen Schwartz when he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh back in the late 1960s.
The show has been through numerous changes and revivals. Schwartz has said not one line or note from that original CMU show ended up in the Broadway version, which came out in 1972 with Bob Fosse directing.
“ ‘Pippin’ was such a Fosse show,” Fernandez says. “It was full of angst, and cynicism. It was such a product of the 1960s and ’70s — the satiric, dark early 1970s, with the war in Vietnam.”
So dark and satiric, it was ready to die from its own weight, according to Fernandez.
For its 2013 revival, “Pippin” was streamlined and lightened. The setting was now a circus.
“We couldn’t do the circus, it would look bad on our stage,” Fernandez says. “But legally, we have to do the new version. I actually like it.”
So he and choreographer Kristin Pontz decided to go back to the original style.
“I’m familiar with Fosse movements, and it’s hard,” Pontz says. “I won’t let anybody look bad.”
Some of her dancers are experienced, others not so much.
She points to the differences between Pippin and the Leading Player. Roman is a highly experienced dancer and Hammer admits to having very little dance experience.
“We looked at each character to decide what their movement was going to be like. They are show biz (stereotypes),” Pontz says.
For example, Pippin’s grandmother, Berthe, has her muscle boys along. There’s a gigantic stripper pole and a classic Caribbean number.
“Some moments do have a circusy feel to them,” Fernandez says. “But a lot of what we’re doing is nouveau burlesque. It’s an artsy burlesque, which is quite stunning, very sexy.”
And yes, maybe a little vulgar.