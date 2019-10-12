Timothy Nishimoto remembers the sheer excitement surrounding the release of Pink Martini’s much-lauded debut album “Sympathique.”

He was there at the band’s sold-out show in Portland, Oregon, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, which seats nearly 2,800. But the vocalist and percussionist was in the audience, not on stage with the other musicians. Nishimoto did guest vocals for the band from 1994 to 1996, but amicably stepped away from the group to focus on his career as a restaurateur before Pink Martini made its debut album.

“There was a frenzy for this band that I had been a part of, but I was no longer a part of,” Nishimoto says. “I was so happy for (bandleader) Thomas (Lauderdale) and for them, but I also had this deep sadness that I wasn’t a part of it. … That was the moment where I thought, this thing is going to be huge.”

Nishimoto’s instinct proved to be correct. Pink Martini celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The “little orchestra” known for its culturally diverse repertoire will visit York’s Appell Center for the Performing Arts Monday night. The show will open with Meow Meow, a critically acclaimed vocalist that Lauderdale recently collaborated with. She’ll join Pink Martini for a few songs during its headlining set, too.

IF YOU GO What: Pink Martini. Where: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. When: 7:30 p.m. Monday. Cost: $38 and up. More info: appellcenter.org.

Happily for Nishimoto, he’s no longer just a voyeur to the celebration. In 2003, he rejoined the group permanently and has been balancing his touring life with his work as a restaurant owner and sommelier ever since.

The Los Angeles native met Lauderdale a few years after he moved to Portland in the early ’90s. Nishimoto had grown used to having progressive, wacky friends who were into alternative culture back home in L.A. Portland, however, was more conservative, and Lauderdale was one of the first people he met in Oregon whom he connected to because of their eccentricities.

Lauderdale, who had a shaved head and a white tuft of a beard, often could be spotted around town riding his red scooter. He started Pink Martini after being disappointed with the lack of entertainment at political parties hosted by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Nishimoto thought his aspirations of being a singer were just a pipe dream until he spent some time with Lauderdale at one of the bandleader’s infamous parties. The next day, they met in Lauderdale’s piano studio and worked out a few songs.

Since its inception, Pink Martini has performed with more than 70 orchestras around the world, been inducted to the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and sold more than 3 million albums worldwide on its own independent label, Heinz Records.

A huge part of Pink Martini’s identity has been its celebration of music from varied cultures. Its repertoire includes songs in 25 different languages — English, Spanish, French, Greek, Japanese and Armenian, to name a few.

Nishimoto, who grew up in a Japanese family living in a Hispanic neighborhood, found this element of the group particularly attractive. His father worked for an airline for a few years in his youth, which only amplified his wanderlust.

“I have always had this fascination with foreign cultures and foreign languages, and I think I have an aptitude for languages and a passion for it, and also for traveling. … And so, all of that just kind of appealed to me with Thomas and with the band,” Nishimoto says.

It also played into Nishimoto’s reunion with the band in 2003. Lauderdale invited Nishimoto to sing a song in Japanese for the band, which later appeared on its “Hang On Little Tomato” album. Lauderdale suggested Nishimoto take percussion lessons and rejoin the group as a permanent member, to which Nishimoto happily accepted.

“Thomas has a very unique way of pulling things out of people that they never knew existed in themselves,” Nishimoto says.

The audience at a Pink Martini show shouldn’t consider themselves immune to that, either. Lauderdale loves to bring audience members onstage to dance with the band. Seriously, don’t be shy when he makes the offer.

“Thomas likes to host a party, and he’s often disappointed if people don’t want to come up on stage,” Nishimoto says.

And don’t be fooled by the band’s sleek appearance in photographs. While its members like to look sharp, Pink Martini’s performances are anything but buttoned-up.

“It’s going to be really fun, and people will be on their feet by the end of the show, if not well before,” Nishimoto says.