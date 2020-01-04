Farm Show food - 2020
Farm Show milkshakes from PA Dairyman's Association was reviewed during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

Archery on horseback. Energetic miniature rabbits. A tiny house spotlighting hemp-fiber products. Mushroom sandwiches, chicken meatballs and craft beer samples.

These are just some of the things to see at the 104th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, that opened today and runs until Saturday, Jan. 11.

Here's what's new at 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opened today

Reporter Gillian McGoldrick is on the scene. 

