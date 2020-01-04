Archery on horseback. Energetic miniature rabbits. A tiny house spotlighting hemp-fiber products. Mushroom sandwiches, chicken meatballs and craft beer samples.
These are just some of the things to see at the 104th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, that opened today and runs until Saturday, Jan. 11.
Reporter Gillian McGoldrick is on the scene.
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020
Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop is pictured with the butter sculpture as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open from January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020
Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop is pictured with the butter sculpture as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open from January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020
The butter sculpture of Swoop, Steely McBeam and Gritty, dubbed “East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” is a sculpture of three PA sports team mascots as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open from January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020
Jim Victor, pictured, who along with his wife, Marie Pelton, spent 12 days working on the butter sculpture of Swoop, Steely McBeam and Gritty, dubbed “East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” is a sculpture of three PA sports team mascots as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open from January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman takes a selfie with the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty, a portion of the butter sculpture, as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open from January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show 2020 - Secretary of Agriculture
Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding speaks during the unveiling of the butter scultpure as the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Lt. Governor John Fetterman host a tasting event to preview new items on the menu in the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th during the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Dave Andrews, VP Sales & Marketing at Kreider Farms, Manheim, talks about the Hemp Tea called Chiques Creek Hemp Tea that his company will feature at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show during a tasting event to preview new items on the menu in the 2020 Farm Show Food Court by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
The Flyin' Porker sandwich from Hess BBQ was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The sandwich is made from brisket and pulled pork.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
The Flyin' Porker sandwich from Hess BBQ was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The sandwich is made from brisket and pulled pork.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Kreider Farms of Manheim, makes a Hemp Tea called Chiques Creek Hemp Tea that will be feature at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show during a tasting event to preview new items on the menu in the 2020 Farm Show Food Court by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
A Grilled Cheese Stix with marinara for dipping from PA Dairymens Association was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Original Breaded Mushrooms from Mushroom Farms of PA or MFPA was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
A Philly Port Sandwich from Mushroom Farms of PA or MFPA was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Farm Show milkshakes from PA Dairyman's Association was reviewed during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Farm Show milkshakes from PA Dairyman's Association was reviewed during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Kreider Farms of Manheim, makes three flavors of Hemp Tea called Chiques Creek Hemp Tea that will be feature at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show during a tasting event to preview new items on the menu in the 2020 Farm Show Food Court by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Deep fried mozzarella cheese cubes from PA Dairyman's Association was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
A blended mushroom burger from Mushroom Farms of PA or MFPA was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
Bell & Evans chicken tenders and parmesan breaded chicken meatballs was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
PA Livestock Association sponsors a sausage of the day and was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
The Smokey Cyclone, a brioche cone filled with smoked pork or chicken by Savor was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Farm Show food - 2020
The Layer made with with smoked chicken or pork and an added layer of mac and cheese plus chow chow by Savor was unveiled during a preview hosted by Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to preview new items on the menu at the 2020 Farm Show Food Court that opens January 4th through the 11th on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer