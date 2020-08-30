nited Way of Lancaster County is gearing up for the 29th annual Day of Caring!

Every year, the United Way of Lancaster County’s Day of Caring brings together enthusiastic teams of volunteers to lend a hand to area nonprofit agencies.

We invite you to join us on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, for this year’s festivities.

This special event saves thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations in facility and grounds improvement, gives members of the community a hands-on experience of the work the nonprofits do and allows volunteers to make connections — all while engaging in meaningful service projects.

But assignments for the 2020 Day of Caring will look a little bit different because of COVID-19.

Many of this year’s projects will take place outdoors, some with smaller group sizes than in previous years to help eliminate crowding.

Masks will be required for all on-site volunteer opportunities.

Reminders about frequent hand-washing and social distancing are now a part of the event guidelines.

United Way of Lancaster County understands the effects that COVID-19 is having on our community. Needs do not stop during a pandemic. Day of Caring is one way to help local nonprofits during these uncertain times.

Additional projects also will be taking place throughout the fall for agencies who are not yet comfortable having extra volunteers on-site.

United Way is making sure to be as flexible as possible with all event planning to ensure that the Day of Caring can be as successful and safe as possible.

To browse our list of available volunteer projects, please visit UWLanc.Org/DayOfCaring.

Partner with United Way and together we will mobilize the caring power of our community.

Here are some of our current Day of Caring opportunities:

• Ephrata’s Northern Lancaster Hub is looking for help with setting up for and running its book sale.

• Volunteers will be at Elizabethtown Community Nursery School to work on a playground cleanup.

• Do you love the School District of Lancaster? King Elementary School is looking for volunteers to help with cleaning up its garden.

• REAL Life Community Services is recruiting a team of volunteers to assist with moving its food pantry from Adamstown to Denver.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.