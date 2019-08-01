Don Herr’s stunning daylilies are so Pennsylvania Dutch they have names like Strubly, Rutchin’ and Ferhoodled.

His daylilies, however, are much more than just clever names. Plants he has hybridized have earned more than 30 awards from the American Daylily Society. He just came home from the society’s national convention with four more, including one for best small daylily in the country. He also was one of 12 people who received awards of merit.

As the flowers in the garden of his Manheim Township home fade, Herr is still busy. He looks for blooms with a shade deeper than the others or with patterns that are not quite right. And in a few weeks, it’s time to send out plants that cost his customers up to $125 for a single plant.

This year’s new variety of daylilies introduced by Herr include a cream flower with a pink tinge and a plum chevron pattern. There’s a late-season bloomer that’s neon pink with a yellow-green throat. There’s a pink bitone with a rose eye and a green-yellow center.

“If you’re going to introduce something,” he says, “it’s got to be different.”

The retired veterinarian grew his first daylily in 1984. A client invited Herr to his home, which was ablaze with daylilies in bloom. Herr was flabbergasted by the variety. There’s also the potential to make more, similar to his father, who hybridized gladiolas.

“I started dabbling in pollen in ’92,” he says. “’Ninety-six was my first introduction.”

Each year, he’ll plant 700 to 800 seedlings of named varieties in his suburban garden, plus more with numbers instead of names and some plants he received from friends. Herr walks through the garden during the day and night, looking for something special. Maybe it’s a vibrant color, an unusual form or a flower with extra petals. The plant itself is also important.

“It’s the same thing like a beauty contest,” he says. “Besides the pretty face, you have to have a good foundation.”

Pollen is crossed from one flower to another, and then Herr collects the seeds and plants them inside under lights. In the spring, the plants come outside and he’ll wait to see if the traits he spotted show up.

It takes about six years to go from seed to introducing a new plant.

As the blooms fade, the garden is filled with flags, marking plants that he wants to use. Friends come through to mark what they’d like to borrow.

Years later, Herr will look at new types of daylilies that started in his garden and wonder why he didn’t think of that.

When it’s time to bring a new plant to market, he’ll pick a name in the family, or something like Strubly, (Pennsylvania Dutch for unkempt hair) Rutchin’ (with a pattern that moves like a child that can’t sit still), Scherenshnitte (reminiscent of paper cut art) or Ferhoodled (named after the Pennsylvania Dutch world for confused because it always produces different blooms.)

Another is called Not Tonight Dear.

“You can interpret that any way you like,” Herr says.

He tracks the family tree of each flower in a pocket notebook and keeps an eye on what’s possible.

Daylily 7-359A has promise. It has a deep burgundy flower with a yellow-green throat.

“I’m not sure yet,” he says.

Lately, he’s been focusing on patterns and trying to breed darker, more intense colors.

Herr’s 2019 catalog has blooms that cost $45 to $125 that are bought by gardeners, daylily hybridizers and collectors, some of whom have 1,500 different types of daylilies. Fans rave over his flowers’ bud counts, size, form and growth in the Mid-Atlantic region. That’s a plus when many new daylilies used to come from much farther south.

The new flowers might sound pricey, but Herr says he doesn’t make any money by the time the season’s over.

That’s not the point.

“This is a hobby. It keeps me off the streets,” he says with a smile. “For an 81-year-old, you’ve got to keep moving.”