People say when opportunity knocks you should answer.

When Francis Smith’s landlord knocked on the door of his Brooklyn home and let him know he needed to move out so the landlord’s family could move in, Smith saw it as a chance to fulfill his dream of undertaking a big photography project.

He already knew his theme: America. Now he just needed to find a unifying framework. He set about looking for something that could tie together his vision.

He contemplated shooting towns with classical names such as Rome or Athens — but thought comparing Athens, Georgia, to the capital of Greece might be too ironic.

Then he searched through his family history and found the name Fredonia — an ancestor who helped settle the area now known as Columbia, Tennessee. He considered shooting all the towns named Fredonia in the United States, but there were only about a dozen — not enough for his vision of capturing the vast and diverse nature of the country.

But his deep dive into his family history paid off, as he found a name that could unify his project: Columbia. There were dozens of cities, towns and natural forests and parks with the name that once symbolized the country. And like Fredonia, Allegheny and Appalachia, Columbia also was suggested as the name for the United States after the Revolutionary War.

In fact, that’s how Columbia in Lancaster County, which Smith visited and photographed as part of his project, got its name. In the late 1780s, the river town known as Wright’s Ferry rebranded itself as Columbia in an effort to entice the United States government to name it as the nation’s capital — a name favored by President Washington.

Columbia was not only a possible name for the country, but a poetic meme for American values. Lady Columbia was once a popular symbol personifying liberty and inclusion. There’s a number of Thomas Nast cartoons featuring Lady Columbia, including an 1869 image of Lady Columbia and Uncle Sam sharing a Thanksgiving meal with immigrants.

The patriotic song “Hail Columbia” was among a handful of songs considered as the national anthem before “The Star Spangled Banner” was officially declared the anthem in 1931. The song continues as the official anthem of the Vice President of the United States. But today, the symbol of Lady Columbia has largely faded from the nation’s collective memory.

In 2015, Smith, like one of his heroes, the iconic photographer Robert Frank (whose 1959 photography book “The Americans” featured captions by Beat writer Jack Kerouac of “On the Road” fame), decided to hit the road.

Smith traveled 100,000 miles to photograph more than 60 Columbia locations in 45 states from coast to coast for a book he hopes to publish called “America By Another Name.” He and his Columbia project have already been featured prominently in the Washington Post.

The lifestyle was a perfect fit. Smith makes a living traveling the country and shooting art collections for various magazines. It was, as he called it, “an emphatically American aesthetic visual journey.” His project was about documenting how Americans were living across the country and also about freedom.

“When I was 35 I had cancer, and so I’m very aware of death and illness and stuff like that,” Smith says during a phone interview. “I’ve chosen the life I have because I love freedom.”

Smith set out to capture “people as they are.” His subjects aren’t posing for the camera — they are just living their daily lives. He shot people in the half-light of homey living rooms in the Midwest; a serious-looking mother and son outside a church; a group of demure beauty pageant winners in Columbia, Tennessee; images from a an LGBT pride parade in Washington, D.C.; desolate landscapes in Iowa and Texas; images of Native Americas wearing traditional face paint in the Columbia River Basin in Oregon; and thousands of other photographs.

“So often photographers will go to a reservation (to photograph Native American culture) and do a story that’s all poverty porn, as it’s called — and then that’s it. That’s the story,” Smith says. “But for me, it was very important that Native Americans just be integrated into the book as folk, as people. That’s how I want everyone to appear because we’re all in this together.”

Goofy glory

Smith also came across chance photo opportunities on his journey that captured the goofy glory of the United States, such as the time he happened upon a golf course in the middle of a cornfield in Columbia Township, Nebraska.

“They were just finishing up a tournament and the winners of the tournament, as part of their prize, got to ride around on the golf course in a parade float in the shape of a Viking ship, wearing Viking helmets and fake fur vests,” Smith says.

Chance plays a big role in photography, Smith says, and it’s partly how he defines his medium.

“I sort of see photography as an intercept,” Smith says. “Just being at the right place at the right time. Some photographers make their own beauty in a studio, but this is all about an interaction with what’s going on around you.”

Of course, Columbia, Pennsylvania, was on Smith’s list.

“Columbia (Pennsylvania) was the sweetest place,” Smith says. “I just loved the architecture in that town. I liked the old buildings. I was sad to hear that Hinkle’s Pharmacy went out of business. I loved that place. It was so Americana — a pharmacy with the lunch counter. I liked the vibe there.”

Smith notes that he’d like to return and take a deeper dive into Columbia and says people can feel free to email him with with photography ideas at Francis@americabyanothername.com.