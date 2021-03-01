Frances Wolf, the first lady of Pennsylvania, has announced a statewide virtual photo exhibit to document the story of Pennsylvania throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, “One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views,” will collect photos from residents across the state depicting their personal experiences during the pandemic.

Now, Wolf has partnered with the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians to include audio submissions, allowing Pennsylvanians who are visually impaired or have limited internet access to submit to the project.

To make an audio submission, Pennsylvanians can call the library’s One Lens hotline at 215-683-3218 and leave a voicemail.

To submit photographs, visit pa.gov/one-lens.

The project will accept photograph submissions through March 8 and audio submissions through March 15. The full exhibit will be released on March 19.