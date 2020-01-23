Prepare to surrender to the flow for the first time since 2010.

It was announced today that jam band lifers Phish will return to Hershey for two shows at the Giant Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12. These shows make up some of Phish's only East Coast dates this summer, with the other three dates taking place the same week in Atlantic City.

Tickets to the two shows will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.