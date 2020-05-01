The jam band Phish announced Friday afternoon that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they will be rescheduling their entire 2020 summer tour to 2021. The tour included two dates at the Giant Center in Hershey on Aug. 11 and 12. The concerts are rescheduled for Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but full refunds are available from the point of purchase. Visit phish.com for more information.

The concerts would have been Phish’s first in Hershey since 2010.

“The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern,” the band said in an update on their website that went out to their social media channels on Friday afternoon.

Phish is known for its marathon, high-energy live shows and legions of obsessed fans that faithfully follow the band across the country.

“We’ve been as excited as ever to play music for you all,” the band wrote in their announcement. “And are so heartbroken to postpone these dates.”

The band and its fans are surely disappointed that the summer tour has been postponed but there are still things to look forward to and enjoy in the Phish community.

The band has been hosting archival videos of full concerts as well as recipes from band members as part of their “Dinner and a Movie” concert series every Tuesday for the past six weeks. And they hosted a listening party of their most recent album “Sigma Oasis” last month. The next installment of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” concert series features the band’s Jan. 15, 2017 concert from Quintana Roo, Mexico and takes place Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 ET at webcast.livephish.com or at Facebook.com/phish.