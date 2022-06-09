The title of Philadelphia musician Kurt Vile's new album serves as an invitation to listen, and perhaps also a fitting advertisement for his upcoming tour - "Watch My Moves."

Vile will be playing a number of songs from his 2022 Verve Records debut at a just-announced concert at Millerville's Phantom Power on Friday, October 14. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 the day of show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10.

Lancaster's proximity to Philadelphia has helped ensure that Vile doesn't stay away from the area for too long - he last played in the area at Tellus360 in 2018, and the Chameleon Club in 2016.

For more information on this and other shows at Phantom Power, visit phantompower.net.