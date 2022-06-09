Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile performs at Rachael Ray's Feedback Party at Stubb's during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

 Jack Plunkett

The title of Philadelphia musician Kurt Vile's new album serves as an invitation to listen, and perhaps also a fitting advertisement for his upcoming tour - "Watch My Moves."

Vile will be playing a number of songs from his 2022 Verve Records debut at a just-announced concert at Millerville's Phantom Power on Friday, October 14. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 the day of show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10.

Lancaster's proximity to Philadelphia has helped ensure that Vile doesn't stay away from the area for too long - he last played in the area at Tellus360 in 2018, and the Chameleon Club in 2016.

For more information on this and other shows at Phantom Power, visit phantompower.net.

