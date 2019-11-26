The members of Great Time pay close attention to the streets on trash day.

There, they might find their next musical treasure, like a bass amp that just needs a five-cent fuse.

Lots of bands claim a do-it-yourself mentality, but it’s mostly used for referencing unconventional venues like house basements. But Great Time —a three-piece Philadelphia act that’s a little pop, a little soul and a little bit everything else — is DIY in the way it approaches sourcing its instruments.

Drummer Donnie Spackman has been making Franken-instruments since he was a kid. For some projects, he has gear parts shipped to him from all over the globe. He and his bandmates, Jill Ryan and Zack Hartmann, create the gear and make music in the studio they built in Chester County, located on Spackman’s family’s property.

“DIY is just always better,” Spackman says. “It’s cheaper, you understand how the thing works, and then if it breaks, you can fix it.”

You can hear the fruits of the band’s labor at Tellus360 on Saturday. It opened for Caroline Rose at the venue earlier this year.

IF YOU GO What: Great Time. Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St. When: Saturday, 10 p.m. Cost: $5. More info: tellus360.com.

Spackman’s studio journey started as a middle schooler, when his parents encouraged him and his sister to make a studio in the space formerly used as an office for their dad’s electrical engineering business.

For college, he attended the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City. He met Hartmann first, and the pair invited Ryan, already known as a good musician to her peers, to jam with them.

“I was like, oh my God,” Ryan says. “This feels like nothing else I’ve ever done before.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hartmann and Ryan continued playing, and Spackman decided to take a year off to seriously renovate the studio space in Chester County. He returned to school to finish his degree, and once all three bandmates were graduated, the band decided to bet on themselves in a big way. They poured their life savings into the studio and sought donations, including more than $40,000 raised from a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The crowdfunding sparked some lasting connections, like a job shadow program with a local STEM academy.

But at the heart of the band’s studio and the music made inside of it has been the way in which it’s created: from the ground up. That spirit is the common thread throughout all of the band’s music, which can be a little hard to tie down with a simple genre label. The latest single, “Rushin’,” is an electronic groove, with Ryan’s sweet vocals adding a bit of a retro vibe. But “Lazy Lilly,” a song the band released last year, is a more reserved, jazzy acoustic track.

And no matter the style, it also will be accessible, too.

“We definitely wanted to make music that people wanted to listen to, not super esoteric or heady jazz kind of influence,” Hartmann says. “So, that is definitely a big thing. We want it to be listenable, but have … substance.”