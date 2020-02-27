“Riviera Holiday” is the theme of the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show.

Why?

The French Riviera’s plant palette hasn’t been showcased at the show in a long time, says Sam Lemheney, chief of shows and events.

“There are some amazing specimen things that we can showcase like big cactus and succulents in the gardens and agaves,” he says. “We can show olive trees and Italian cypress.”

Focusing on the Mediterranean gives exhibitors a wide range of inspiration, not only the south of France, but South Africa, Australia, Mexico and California.

There’s also a connection between the French Riviera and Philadelphia in Grace Kelly.

Kelly was born in Philadelphia and later became Princess Grace after marrying Monaco’s Prince Rainier III. Kelly judged and attended the flower show in 1976 and started the garden club of Monaco.

Philadelphia Flower Show

What: The biggest indoor flower show in the world (and the longest-running) will focus on Riviera Holiday. Floral and garden designers will turn the 10-acre show floor into a Mediterranean oasis. There are also horticulture displays, hands-on workshops (to make your own succulent planter, for example) and speakers, plus a butterfly room, a garden tea and lots of vendors. On Wednesday, March 4 will be a gardening for biodiversity symposium.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch streets, Philadelphia.

When: Feb. 29-March 8. Hours can be found online.

Not to miss: Look for Lancaster County’s award-winning gardeners in the horticort. Of note is Denise Conklin, whose begonias regularly win blue ribbons.

Tickets: Box office tickets are $48 for adults, $30 for “young friends” (ages 18-29) and $20 for children (ages 5-17). Discount advance tickets can be bought online through Friday, Feb. 28. Also, early morning tours are $110 and give you a detailed tour in a small group without the crowds. Tours start at 8 a.m., two hours before the doors open. You also have a chance to see designers making touch-ups to their arrangements. New this year are evening tours ($75), which start at 6 p.m.

Information: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800.

Did you know? Dogs are welcome Friday, March 6