Evil Genius Beer Company – the Philadelphia-based brewery notable for its outlandish beer names such as a Blueberry blonde ale called Spoiler Alert: Ferris Doesn’t Get in Trouble and a hazy Mosaic IPA called Daddy Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo may have just topped them all with their latest release.

The beer company with the crazy names found a show worthy of possibly their craziest name yet. Evil Genius announced yesterday on Facebook a 4.2% ABV pale ale called Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband to a Tiger Soon, IDK named after the Netflix documentary and cultural phenomenon “Tiger King.”

“Tiger King” centers on the rise and fall of a big cat and endangered animal breeder named Joe Exotic and takes that already fairly wild premise and somehow manages to get crazier in each episode. The name of the beer refers to some speculation about one of the show’s main characters.

Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband to a Tiger Soon, IDK is made from Cascade, Simcoe and Columbus hops. The beer is available for take-out only at the brewery’s 1727 N. Front St. location in Philadelphia. Crowlers of the beer are available for $12.50 and growlers are available for $22.50.

For more information and to see a full list of Evil Genius’ beer names visit evilgeniusbeer.com.