For four decades, if you were driving to 121 W. Frederick Street in Millersville, it was to see a movie.

First with the Skinni Mini and later the Point of View Cinema, years' worth of hard-to-find films and later classics made their Lancaster debuts at the location.

In that same spirit, and yet another savvy way to bring in customers in a tough time period, Millersville's Phantom Power has recently created a drive-in movie experience on the weekends.

In a major tip of the hat to the Point of View, Phantom Power will be showing the 1979 Disney curio "The Black Hole" on Jan. 31, the first film that the theater showed back in July 1980.

If You Go What: Drive-in screening of Disney’s “The Black Hole” When: Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Where: Phantom Power (outside), 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville Price: $20 More information: facebook.com/phantompowerpa

"It's funny, people that would come in the first time [after visiting the theater], hearing some of the off-the-wall movies they saw there and their experiences, you can just see it in their eyes when they're telling you the stories of what they remember," Gregg Barley, owner of Phantom Power says. "Most of the time, it's associated with the smell or the stained floors, but it's certainly not conveyed in a negative manner -- it's part of the experience."

Barley conferred with Mary Ruhl, a co-owner of the Point of View with her partner Mark Thompson, who died in 2015.

"Mary has been a tremendous help to us," Barley says. "Since we're going back to the roots of showing movies at this location, I kind of wanted to tie in the Point of View to the current incarnation because there's a lot of very special memories associated with theater."

Ruhl has been in contact with Barley since he first purchased the building and attended Phantom Power's kickoff show last year on March 6, which featured the bands Heart Bones and Lancaster natives the Nielsen Family Band.

"Gregg is truly one of the nicest people I have ever met," Ruhl says in an e-mail. "From the time he approached me about purchasing the theater, he has told me he wanted to honor the legacy of the Point of View. I keep telling him – it’s his place, make it his own, but it seems important to him to instill some sort of reverence to the place. Gregg is truly talented – his innovation during a pandemic is proof of this. That he wants to incorporate some history of the old PoV? What can I say? It warms my heart."

The 9-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide screen also comes directly from the Point of View theater, by way of a storage locker Barley had surreptitiously secured previously.

Phantom Power's drive-in experiment began on Christmas night with a showing of "Die Hard," after what was to be the inaugural night on Christmas Eve was rained out.

On a technicality, an argument could be made that Barley has already harkened back not just to the Point of View, but also the preceding theater, the Skinni Mini. The Mini opened in 1972 with showings of Disney's "Song of the South," the Point of View opened with Disney's "The Black Hole," and now that John McClane and Hans Gruber belong to the House of Mouse, Phantom Power’s drive-in also opened with a Disney-distributed film.

Other films that have been shown thus far include classics such as "Enter the Dragon," "The Big Lebowski" and the original "Star Wars." Barley hopes to slate some of the Point of View's longest-running films as well, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

"Right before the Super Bowl, we're thinking of showing the Eagles' Super Bowl win," Barley says. "Obviously, that's not going to happen for them this year, so it will be sort of a tongue-in-cheek thing. I've been told from some good resources that are Eagles fans that they enjoy watching that from time to time, so we might bring back the old Philly Special."

Challenging times

As with many entertainment-based businesses in Lancaster, Phantom Power has taken a hefty financial hit in surviving 2020. Unlike nearly all of them, however, Phantom Power only opened in March of last year, which has now created a problem in and of itself.

The much-lauded "Save Our Stages" bill passed in December and pledged $15 billion towards entertainment venues in the United States. Barley says he qualifies for "99.999%" of the bill, with the only major problem being that he can't prove that business got notably worse from 2019 to 2020, because business did not exist in 2019.

"It's really been a 'Tough luck, sorry' type of situation," Barley says. "It's 100% if I had just opened a few months earlier, it would've made all the difference in the world. I can't sit here and dwell on it too much, I just have to keep figuring out how to do it on my own and make it through to the summertime. It's definitely been a major financial burden, because there's no brakes on the bills, that's for sure."

Barley admits attendance to the drive-in showings thus far has been low, which he credits to the cold weather and general hesitation from the public to go anywhere. While there are no plans currently in place for a one-year anniversary celebration, Barley says that he'll continue to book films and bands cautiously through the winter months.

“I've always lived my life as kind of the quarterback that's coming from behind at the two-minute warning, you know?” Barley says. “Just chucking balls down the field trying to do whatever I can to pull things out. You really have to look at all angles for sure.”