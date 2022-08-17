In five short decades, musician Joe Strummer created a legacy that still looms large nearly 20 years removed from his untimely death at the age of 50.

That legacy, which preached the power of music to bring people together and strengthen communities, will be on full display at Phantom Power in Millersville Sunday for StrummerJam 2022. The suggested ticket price is $10, and organizer John Flavin says that, after Phantom Power recoups the cost of production, all proceeds will go to the Joe Strummer Foundation.

While the Joe Strummer Foundation, which supports musicians and musical projects, has encouraged StrummerJams all over the country and beyond, Lancaster’s first iteration of the event happened in 2017 at Chiques Rock Outfitters. The event honored his time as frontman for the legendary British band The Clash, as well as some of Strummer's pre and post Clash musical endeavors. The idea was cooked up by a trio of Clash fans — Flavin, of The Ogham Stones, Chad Kinsey, of Kinsey’s Audio, and musician Mike Giblin.

Flavin says that the crew started planning too late for similar events in 2018 and 2019, and then COVID took away the possibility for events in 2020 and 2021. Now five years later, StrummerJam returns.

However, in 2019, many of the musicians who would have been taking part in StrummerJam assisted Giblin with a live tribute to The Clash’s eternal “London Calling” album at a Tellus360 charity show for The Susan Giblin Foundation, founded by Giblin after his wife’s death.

Flavin says that he’s learned from similar “tribute” showcases in the past to arrange a house band to perform the Strummer tunes and to feature a revolving door of guest musicians and vocalists. Along with Giblin, Flavin and Kinsey, local favorites including Leo DiSanto, Mike Bitts, of The Innocence Mission, and representatives from The April Skies, Jet Silver and many more, will be handling the music of Strummer.

“We're going to do all the songs that even the most casual fans will know, but for the fan-fans, we're going to be digging deep,” Flavin says. “Going into some forgotten tracks, some people's personal favorites to the point where people might go, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe they're doing this one.’ ”

Raffles will be held throughout the show featuring prizes from a dozen of Flavin’s favorite businesses, ranging from Rumplebrewskins to Central Market to Tellus360 (“It wasn’t anything for me to call up these places up and tell them what I was doing, and even before I'm finishing the sentence, they’re saying, ‘What do you want, what can I give?’ ” Flavin says).

'The Only Band That Matters'

Flavin recalls being a teenager at the height of MTV, kneeling six inches from his TV waiting for the “Rock the Casbah” music video to return to the video rotation. He says today that not seeing The Clash or Strummer live is one of his biggest regrets. It turns out that he almost was responsible for Strummer coming to Lancaster shortly before his death, with his band at the time, The Mescaleros.

“When I was a shift manager at the Chameleon, one night after a show, I was counting up receipts and listening to music on the great stereo system in the office above the club,” Flavin recalls. “I popped in ‘Global A Go-Go,’ which had just been released (in 2001). I was basking in it, and (then Chameleon owner) Rich (Ruoff) walked in and turned his head to the side and asked who it was. I said, ‘It’s Joe Strummer’s new album!’ and he said, ‘Oh, we’ll have to book him.’ Of course, it never worked out. But what if we could have gotten Joe Strummer? And that was one year before his untimely death (of a heart attack), in 2002.”

Far from a nostalgia fest, Flavin says that he is encouraged by the number of messages he’s received from potential concertgoers asking if kids younger than 18 are allowed at the show. (People younger than 21 are permitted to attend with a parent or guardian.)

“A lot of parents want to take their kids. One person in particular said, ‘This will be my daughters’ first live show, this is what I want it to be,’ ” Flavin says. “Just this idea of, should young people today be listening to The Clash? Oh my god, yes. There's a reason why ‘The Only Band That Matters’ is still a common descriptor for them.”

From the most obvious hits from The Clash’s songbooks to Strummer’s pre-Clash band The 101ers, solo material, The Mescaleros — Flavin insists there is something for everyone, from the completists to the newbies.

The only problem thus far? Fitting it all in.

“The hardest part of something like this is limiting it,” Flavin says. “I think the show is going to max out at maybe three hours. Limiting it to that many tunes is difficult. Even after we established the principal lineup and assignments, I still had people — and I love them for it — call and ask to do certain songs, and I'd have to say, ‘Oh, that song is already gone...’ ”

IF YOU GO What: Lancaster StrummerJam 2022, a celebration of the life and music of Joe Strummer. When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. Cost: $10 (Suggested donation). More info: phantompower.net.