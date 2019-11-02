The percentage of people in this country who self-identify as Christian continues to decline, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.
In telephone surveys conducted over the past two years, the percentage of self-identified Christians stands at 65%. That is a 12% drop since 2009.
Over that same period, the percentage of people describing themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” has risen from 17% to 26%.
The report comes at a challenging time for many major denominations in the United States. The two largest — the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention — are beset by clergy sex-abuse scandals. The United Methodist Church, the largest mainline Protestant denomination, faces a possible split over differences on the inclusion of LGBT people, as do Anabaptist denominations.
The survey also highlights the gap between older and younger adults.
Eighty-four percent of people who were born before 1945 describe themselves as Christian, compared to 76% of baby boomers (1946-64), 67% of Generation Xers (1965-80) and 49% of millennials (1981-96).
The decline does not surprise Stephen Cooper, a professor of religious studies at Franklin & Marshall College.
“You could look at this poll and say a quarter of the population is now very deeply detached from religion and when you look at those figures for the millennials, it’s really dramatic,” he said. “And we can imagine in a Generation Z (those born after 1996), those trends are going to continue with them unless something changes.”
The trend began in the 1960s and has accelerated said Lee Barrett, professor of systematic theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary.
He attributes part of that to people’s mobility.
“Religious communities require a certain kind of social support and consensus to stay cohesive,” he said. “So it helps if you live in a homogenous community. But because of mobility and religious pluralism ... and the possibility of not being religious, which exists in the United States, loyalties erode.”
For example, he said when he was growing up in a community of 2,000 people, his high school chemistry teacher was also his Sunday school teacher and his Boy Scout leader and he offered prayers at civic events.
“Those days are pretty much gone, except for very rural parts of America,” he said.
The increase in “nones” — atheists, agnostics and non-affiliated persons — is partly a result of that mobility.
“A lot of the baby boomers,” he said, “drifted off and never went back to church ... and now the nones are their children and grandchildren.”
Joseph Kim, professor of Bible at Lancaster Bible College, cites the increased secularization of society as another reason for the drop.
“America has been kind of following behind Europe — they experienced this kind of decline in the last century in their societies,” Kim said.
Part of the decline, he said, involves what he referred to as “nominal Christian” people who identified as Christian but did not necessarily live Christian lives.
“People are not seeing that identity as something they feel is valuable to hang onto even if they don’t have much practice.”
Barrett, who will present a talk at Lancaster Seminary on Nov. 19 titled “The Future of Religion in America: The Situation 20 Years from Now,” said while numbers are declining, there is a glass is half-full perspective as well.
“It winnows every religious community and sifts out the folk who are there for very superficial reasons or who have very minimal attachments,” he said. “So in a way, it’s good for some religious communities in that the people that are left are the really committed people.”
Kim pointed to the generational differences over gender in the survey.
“Younger Christians have been growing up in a society that has been much more open to LGBT kinds of concerns,” he said. “I think they look at the fact that the church, in the past, has not looked at these things in what they would consider a gracious or loving way. And I think some of the younger folks are, for that reason, leaving the church.”
What, if anything, can churches do to reverse the trend?
Kim does not dismiss the idea of a rebirth of some kind similar to the first and second Great Awakenings in this country, although he does not see that happening anytime soon.
“I’m not one who would say the answer to this is to make church a different way, so much as to articulate the message of Christianity in a way that makes sense,” Kim said.
“I think the trappings — the music you play, the aesthetics of the place — are not nearly as important as a clear and compellingly presented message. One of the challenges I see is how can we address these things as distinctively Christian but that will connect with some of the nones or other people who have never been to church?”
“The question,” F&M’s Cooper said, “is ‘Can the church come up with something that others don’t have?’
“Nones don’t feel they’re missing anything. They’ve never gone to church. “That’s a tougher sell.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.