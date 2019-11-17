Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up, is 117 years old.

In 1902, Peter first showed up in a novel written by J.M. Barrie. In “The Little White Bird,” Chapters 13 to 18 are titled “Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens.” Peter is seven days old and has flown from his nursery in Kensington Gardens. He’s described as both a boy and a bird.

Following is a select timeline of events in Peter’s rather long life:

1904: The Christmas pantomime “Peter Pan or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” premieres in London. It’s a success.

1905: The stage show premieres in America, with Maude Adams as Peter.

1911: Barrie adapts his play into a novel, “Peter and Wendy.”

1924: A silent film version of “Peter Pan” is released.

1950: The play is turned into a musical and opens on Broadway. Leonard Bernstein writes the score, which has only five song. Boris Karloff plays Captain Hook and Jean Arthur is Peter. It runs for 321 performances.

1953: Disney releases its animated version of the story.

1954: Another musical opens on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins and starring Mary Martin as Peter. It becomes a standard.

1960: The musical is televised and becomes an iconic part of the baby boomer childhood experience.

1976: NBC airs a new musical version of “Peter Pan” with Mia Farrow as Peter and Danny Kaye as Hook. The reviews are not good.

1979: The 1954 musical is revived on Broadway with Sandy Duncan as Peter.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

1990: A new revival opens on Broadway, with Cathy Rigby as Peter.

1991: Steven Spielberg’s “Hook,” starring Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter and Dustin Hoffman as Hook, opens.

1991, 1998: Cathy Rigby returns to Broadway for “Peter Pan” revivals.

2003: Another movie, “Peter Pan,” opens. It stars Jason Isaacs, Olivia Williams and Jeremy Sumpter.

2004: The movie “Finding Neverland,” about the origins of the story, opens with Johnny Depp as a young Barrie.

2012: “Peter and the Star Catcher,” a prequel to the Peter Pan story, opens on Broadway.

2014: Allison Williams stars as Peter in an NBC live TV production of the story. Reviews are mixed.

2015: The film “Finding Neverland” is turned into a Broadway musical.