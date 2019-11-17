“Peter Pan” is not a traditional holiday show like “Elf” or “White Christmas.”

No Santas, no snow, no ho ho hos.

But the holidays have a way of taking you back to that time when you were young and free, when joy was easy to find and all the people you loved were there.

“Peter Pan” is about trying to keep hold of youth and its joys, no matter how many years pass by, no matter how many responsibilities pile up in our lives, no matter how many tears we’ve cried.

“It’s about everything we’ve lost and how special it is,” says Curt Dale Clark, who is playing Captain Hook in the Fulton production, which runs through the end of the year. “And we are passing that message on to the next generation.”

OK, let’s not get too serious here. “Peter Pan” is about adventure and excitement and pirates.

“Hopefully, if we do our job right, this ‘Peter Pan’ will be full of joy and life,” says Marc Robin, the executive artistic producer of the Fulton, who is directing the show and choreographing with Buddy Reeder.

“You get whisked away to a magic place,” Robin says. “We want it to be the embodiment of youth and freedom.”

Any number of scripts of J.M. Barrie’s story are out there, and Robin notes that some of them are quite long. And some are embarrassingly out of date, racist or stereotypical.

“We are using a script that centers on the adventure and the fun,” he says. “This version is faster and funnier and it goes in forward motion.”

The music is a mixture of the classic songs written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, with other songs by Carolyn Leigh.

“The show isn’t all about the shtick,” Robin says. “It should be grounded. Any child can enjoy the color and the spectacle, but it’s parents who buy the tickets.”

“The adults and the children become alike as one,” says Joseph Frederick Allen, who is playing Peter Pan. “We ask them (both) to give up their inhibitions, to believe.”

As always, the story surrounds the Darling children, who are getting snuggled into their beds when a twinkling light arrives in the room along with a boy named Peter Pan.

Peter is dressed in a rough and tumble style.

“I look like I rolled around in leaves. I’m a boy of nature and earth,” Allen says. “I’m always ready, unapologetic and confident.”

And, well, Allen is a boy. Most Peter Pans are played by small women.

“When we were casting, I wanted a Peter that embodied something different,” Robin says. “When Wendy asks Peter if he wants to kiss her, it works differently. Peter is definitely a 9-year-old boy.”

The Darlings and Peter agree to fly off on an adventure across the sky to Neverland, where hapless pirates rule and the children who live in Neverland don’t worry about work and school. There is fun to be had.

This version of the story also updates the old-fashioned ideas about boys and girls from older productions.

Wendy isn’t just a girl who wants to play house.

“When Peter arrives in the bedroom, they play trains. She is just as much a child as he is at the beginning,” Robin says.

The kids in Neverland are not just Lost Boys, they are Lost Girls too.

The 16-member ensemble is comprised of local kids ages 9 to 17.

“They sing and dance and go on adventures and they are amazing,” Robin says.

One big production number features all the kids playing, running around, bouncing balls, jumping rope, bouncing on pogo sticks and more.

“It is so specific,” Robin says. “They are all punctuating different rhythms. we started in that number on day one and they are incredible.”

The pirates — like the Lost Children — are both male and female.

“Our pirates are some of the funniest people,” Robin says. “And they are astonishing dancers.”

A lot of humor flows through “Peter Pan,” especially in its villain, Captain Hook.

“Hook is about finding the balance between being menacing enough to keep the story real but funny enough to remind the kids to look at the story as a whole,” Clark says.

He has a long loopy curls, a frilly white shirt and a giant hook for a hand.

“I’m not saying there won’t be a kid who isn’t scared, but they do wrap him in humor,” Clark says. “There is never a point in the play when anyone is in ultimate danger. It’s about fun, a grand adventure.”