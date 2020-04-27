The Perennial Plant Association was going to bring its national symposium to Lancaster in August.

The five-day conference has been canceled. Organizers say they hope to keep the 2021 conference in Lancaster.

“Given both the severity and the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic, we cannot expect you to travel to Lancaster and then spend several days in close proximity with hundreds of our perennial plant friends in small meeting rooms and on buses,” the group shared on its website. “Our priorities are simple: our PPA Family comes first and we know this is the right and necessary decision to protect our PPA Family.”

The symposium was slated to bring about 500 horticulturalists to Lancaster, says John Friel, the group’s past president. The agenda included speakers and tours in the region as well as a vendor area at the convention center.

The event was going to start with an education day for gardeners of all levels of expertise, including perennials for pollinators, container gardening and designing with perennials.

Perennials are plants that survive over several growing seasons. In general, part of the plant will die back in the winter and re-grow in the spring from the roots. Perennials include plants like phlox, heuchera, salvia and echinacea.

Other plants are annuals and complete their life cycle in one year. In Pennsylvania, those include marigolds, petunias, impatiens and zinnias.

While the details for rescheduling the conference are still being discussed, here are the most recent perennial plant of the year selections from the association.

The association has selected a plant of the year since 1990. The complete list of winners can be found on the group's website.

