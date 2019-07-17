According to various etymology websites, the word guild comes from, among other languages, the Norse word for brotherhood, the Olde English word for service and the Old Frisian word for money.
That’s exactly what the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen does. It’s a group of artists and other like-minded people that provides resources for artists to navigate their way through the business of creativity as well as opportunities to exhibit and sell their art and learn more about their craft.
The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen turns 75 this year. For its diamond jubilee anniversary, the guild, which has more than 1,300 members across more than 30 states, takes a moment to let some of its older members shine with its exhibit “Still Sparkling,” which according to its tagline looks back to its “colorful past” and into its “sparkling future.”
“Still Sparkling” features the work of more than a dozen septuagenarian artisans working in multiple mediums, including clay, wood, fiber, paper, photography, basketry, enamel, jewelry, sculpture, glass, iconography, stained glass and more. Each piece is accompanied by a small placard that details some biographical information about the artist, notes on their technique and their involvement with the guild. Many of the artists have been members of various committees with the guild and the exhibit features more than a few past presidents.
One of the artists and a previous president of the organization, Dan Hayward, 72, of Carlisle — who works in glass — echoed a sentiment found on many of the placards.
“The PGC has some of the finest artists in the country, and I’m incredibly proud to a part of this group,” says Hayward, adding “I’m incredibly humbled that they allowed me to be the leader of the group for a couple of years.”
Hayward, is proud of the guild’s past, but also made sure to ensure its future during his time in office by reinstituting a program for emerging artists to learn the business aspects of craft — a skill that does not come naturally to many creative types. And he helps foster the artistic community by teaching some of the guild’s more than 400 workshops.
“When (students) take a class, I tell them they are taking a STEAM class: science, technology, engineering, art and math,” Hayward says. “Along the way, I’m going to talk to them about the physics of glass, the chemistry of making glass and then cutting it and shaping it. At the end of the second day, everybody walks away with a panel that’s about one square foot.”
Hayward, who served in the Navy for more than two decades before moving onto to two other careers, got a late start in his chosen medium.
“Gradually over the years, I developed my own style and my own voice and I was egged on by other members,” Hayward says. “A common theme among (the exhibitors’ stories) is that belonging to the guild provides them an opportunity not only to share their own ideas, but to learn from each other, improve their skills and gain new ones. And in my case, my fellow members in the guild pushed me to a point where I never expected to go. I’ve lost control of a perfectly good hobby.”
Hayward points out that his work allows him to tell stories of his childhood while using the highly organized part of his personality.
“My glass work reflects all of that,” he says.
Hayward’s wife, Cheryl, a trained artist currently working in iconography, is also exhibiting in the show.
“It’s a traditional style that goes way back to the Middle Ages, when iconography was invented and people were illiterate, so there’s a great deal of symbolism in there,” Hayward says.
Hayward and his wife are not only artists, like most guild members, they are also collectors.
“We’ve always liked collecting art,” Hayward says. “We have the work of probably 40 Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen members.”
Paula Lewis is another artist and collector and guild member and serves as its standards vice president. Lewis also was responsible for curating the exhibit.
“These are lively and vibrant people,” Lewis says. “You cannot argue with the sparkle that they bring. They’re still chasing their muse every chance they get.”
Though Lewis works in enamel, she says her true medium as standards vice president is the work she does for the guild.
“We’re welcoming to people that are professional artists as well as people that are interested in learning about something so they can appreciate it more,” Lewis says. “The creative, the curious and the collector are the three pillars we want to serve. Bringing those three groups together makes for a really fun party. These are my best friends.”
Lewis’ enthusiasm for her fellow guild members is obvious. She likens herself to the Col. Tom Parker to the other artists’ Elvis Presley.
“The thing that pleases me the most about the exhibition is that I defy anybody to go and look at one of those pieces in that display and say that most have been made by someone who is old,” Lewis says.
The guild moved its headquarters to Lancaster in 2008 and has been calling 335 N. Queen St. home since 2012. Lewis also sees the guild’s space in Lancaster as being analogous to the organization itself.
“Lancaster has become an arts and entertainment place to be,” Lewis says. “It’s beautiful, it’s young, it’s urban, it has all of that new freshness, but it has the traditional as well.”