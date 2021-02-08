While gardens throughout Pennsylvania sit dormant in the winter, garden shows usually bloom.

This year, COVID-19 has changed each one of the shows in the Lancaster County region.

Here’s more about which shows are canceled, which ones are postponed and which ones are now virtual.

For the Love of Orchids: canceled

This annual orchid show hosted by Susquehanna Orchid Society has brought more than 1,000 orchids to Hershey Gardens. The 2021 show has been canceled. Organizers are planning for the 2022 show, says Lorna Deibert.

Here’s a tour of Little Brook Orchids, a Lancaster greenhouse that focuses on orchids.

Philadelphia Flower Show: postponed and now outdoors

The biggest indoor flower show in the world (and the longest-running) has been postponed and will move outdoors for the first time in its nearly 200-year history. Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will bring the flower show to FDR Park in South Philadelphia June 5-13 with the theme “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.”

Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets are split into morning entry and afternoon entry.

Here are some scenes from past shows:

GardenWise: The show’s on, virtually

This day of gardening talks from Penn State Master Gardeners of York County is now virtual. GardenWise is Saturday, March 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. with sessions on gardening for pollinators, gardening for beneficial bats and a panel on wellness through gardening. Tickets are $15.

Pennsylvania Home & Garden Design Expo: canceled

The 2021 show from Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg has been canceled.

BIA Spring Home Show: postponed

The spring home show from the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County has been postponed to Friday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 19. Plans are still underway for the show to be held at Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival: canceled

This herb festival held at York Expo Center has been canceled for 2021. Plans are in the works for the 2022 show, Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.

Shirley R. Wagner Garden Symposium: canceled

This day of gardening talks from Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County has been canceled. Organizers are planning the 2022 symposium.

Pennsylvania Garden Show of York: Not happening

This show at York Expo Center ended its run in 2020.

Native Plants in the Landscape Conference: Canceled

Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve recently took over management of the Native Plants in the Landscape Conference, usually held in June at Millersville University. Before COVID-19 became an issue, the group canceled the 2020 conference. There will not be a 2021 conference, organizers say.

Perennial Plant Association National Symposium: Canceled

The Perennial Plant Association planned to hold its national symposium in Lancaster in 2020. The event was canceled as well as the 2021 event. The 2022 conference is scheduled for Aug. 1-5 at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.