The fields are harvested. The ground is frozen. Winter has settled in.
Now is the time Pennsylvania celebrates its agricultural industry — an industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 11, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
It’s open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, Jan. 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
Admission is free, but there is a $15 parking fee.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors attend the farm show each year, drawn by the nearly 6,000 animals, thousands of exhibits and competitions and nearly endless opportunities to EAT!
Be sure to wear your walking shoes and pace yourself.
Exhibits fill 24 acres in 11 buildings. It is the largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation.
This year’s theme is “Imagine the Opportunities,’’ which organizers say is for both the industry and consumers alike, according to the website.
“We challenge the industry to turn dreams into reality; to diversify and break into new markets; to walk a new path and to exceed the demands,’’ it reads.
“We challenge Pennsylvania’s consumers to take every opportunity to support the industry; to visit farm stands and farmers markets; to look for local names at grocers; to make memories on Pennsylvania’s farms; and to feed the imaginations of Pennsylvania’s youngest residents through agricultural experiences.’’
For details, visit farmshow.pa.gov.