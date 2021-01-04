Like most past and upcoming events, 2021's Pennsylvania Farm Show will look a little different.

It will all be virtual.

It kicks off Saturday, Jan. 9, and continues until Saturday, Jan. 16; each day is loaded with events ranging from informational seminars to recipe cook-alongs.

Here's how to follow along as it happens.

The Farm Show's Facebook and Instagram will post real-time updates as the show goes on. There will be 20 Instagram takeovers, where farmers will show the ins and outs of their productions.

The Farm Show's website has a separate webpage for each day that lists the itinerary and how to watch or take part. Some events require pre-registration, while others are open.

A live beehive and duck pond cams will be live from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Farm Show.

The show will also be streamed on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

What to read next