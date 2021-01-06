Pennsylvania Farm Show 2021: Here are 18 interesting panels, events to check out this weekend and next week

The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this Saturday, though things will look a little different — it will all be virtual.

But that's not stopping the event from being jam-packed with activities, panels, kid-friendly meals and crafts.

We picked 18 panels that looked interesting in the coming week, though there are perhaps a hundred or more to choose from. The full schedule can be found here.

Participants can view most of the videos and panels on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Some do require a pre-registration.

Here are 18 interesting panels to check out.

Saturday, Jan. 9

8 a.m.: Issues Facing Grandfamilies

With an increasing number of grandparents living in the same house as their kids, a whole new set of challenges arise. This panel will talk about the ramifications. Pre-register here.

7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding will read "Living on Farms" to close out the first day of the Farm Show.

Sunday, Jan. 10

9:15 a.m.: Tick Behavior and Prevention of Ticks

All about ticks and what makes them tick. Pre-register here.

7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

First Lady of Pennsylvania Frances Wolf will read "A Garden of Sizes" to close out the second day of the Farm Show.

Monday, Jan. 11

8:30 a.m.: Alpaca Obstacle Courses

Pennsylvania 4-H Council President Jillian Ranko will show viewers how she trains her alpaca to go through obstacle courses. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

10 a.m.: Spotted Lanternfly 101

Penn State's Ag Extension will tell you everything to know about the invasive plant hopper. Pre-register here.

12 p.m.: Interview: Sally McMurry, Author of Pennsylvania Farming: A History in Landscapes

From the Farm Show's website, "Sally McMurry goes beyond a strictly economic approach and considers the diverse forces that helped shape the farming landscape, from physical factors to cultural repertoires to labor systems. Above all, the people who created and worked on Pennsylvania's farms are placed at the center of attention."

3 p.m.: Farm Show History: The early years through 1930

A deep dive into the history of the Farm Show. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

11 a.m.: Virtual Calving Corner - Q&A with the Bollinger Family

The Lancaster County-based Bollinger family will answer questions about how they care for their many animals on Meadow Spring Farm. Watch on the Farm Show's YouTube.

3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 1940s to 1960s

A continuation of a deep dive into Farm Show History. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

1:30 p.m.: "Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off" Celebrity Milkshake Contest

Media personalities from the Lancaster-York-Harrisburg region from CBS, ABC and FOX, as well as reporters from Altoona, Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia, will be competing to create a milkshake. Viewers will be able to vote for the most-appetizing milkshake, and results will be announced Jan. 16.

2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Grow New Plants with Food Scraps

Learn how to take your food scraps and grow new food with it. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Second Lady of Pennsylvania Giselle Fetterman will read "We Are All Better Together" to end the Farm Show day.

Thursday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Plant-Based Tie Dye

Learn how to dye clothing and other materials using food-based dyes, like beet juice, spinach and red cabbage. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 2000s

A continuation of a deep dive into Farm Show History. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

Friday, Jan. 15

8:30 a.m.: Fiber Arts

Alyssa Neff, reporter and historian for 4-H, will show viewers how to drop spindle angora rabbit fiber, as well as how to use a loom at home. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Provolone Cheese and Shaved Butternut Squash

Chef Michael Ditchfield will show viewers how to make this pizza at home. Ditchfield is a sous chef and a chef instructor. Watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

Saturday, Jan. 16

3 p.m.: Where to Begin as a Forest Landowner: Exploring options for inspired landowners

This panel from the Penn State Ag Extension will tell you how to manage your backyard forest and care for it properly. Pre-register here.