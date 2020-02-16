There was a time when classical music lovers would gather for a recital of art songs, featuring a singer, a pianist, a poem and a melody.
It’s an art form that has fallen out of favor, and Scott Drackley, founder and artistic director of Penn Square Music Festival, thinks that’s a shame.
“Art songs are the perfect marriage between poetry and music,” Drackley says. “The idea is to illuminate the text.”
Art songs can hold deep power, explore any variety of topics and strike a chord with the human experience.
As Drackley was doing research for a concert featuring African American composers, he discovered a large repertory of art songs written by African Americans.
He had his theme for the concert.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
Four up-and-coming African American singers — Denisha Ballew, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Kristina Lewis and Rocky Sellers — will perform, and Drackley says they will knock your socks off.
The composers include Undine Smith Moore, William Grant Still, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds and Harry T. Burleigh.
The poems include “The Negro Speaks Rivers” and “Minstrel Man,” both by Langston Hughes; “I Am Moses the Liberator,” from the opera “Harriet Tubman”; and several spirituals, including “March Down to Jordan,” “Been in da Storm So Long” and “There’s a Man Goin’ Round Taking Names.”
The singers will be accompanied by pianist Maria Corley, who will be the busiest person on stage at the Ware Center next Sunday.
Not only is she accompanying the four singers on approximately 20 pieces, but she composed several art songs that will be performed during the concert.
They include the three-part “Violin,” “My Heart Is Awake” and “Long Goodbye,” which will be sung by tenor Weatherston Pitts.
Another piece, “Steal Away,” will be performed by Ballew, who is a soprano.
“I wrote a rant, and a friend said I should put it to music,” Corley says.
That rant explored an old relationship and why it took so long to get over him — or whether she even cared.
“It wasn’t poetry. It was an email,” Corley says with a laugh.
But that friend’s suggestion led her to explore.
“The way I learn is by talking to people who are better than me at it,” she says.
She knew a fellow professor who taught a course on African American art songs and she got feedback from her and others who had studied African American composers.
“The feedback empowered me to want to do more,” Corley says.
It was a fascinating experience.
“So you try and you see and you revise 3 million times,” she says. “I’m still not committed to the idea I am a composer.”
Indeed, Corley, who earned both her master’s and doctoral degrees in piano performance from Juilliard, has performed on concert stages throughout the world.
“I asked Maria to be part of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ because of the exquisite way she plays,” Drackley says. “It’s just so beautiful.”
And art songs require the best.
“The pianist embodies the poem and is an equal partner with the singer,” Drackley says.
For Corley, opening up the genre is important.
“One of my art songs is a jazz lullaby,” Corley says. “I listen to all kinds of music. Stop putting yourself into a corner.”
All of the songs will be in English and supertitles will be shown along with photographs of the composers.
“Some of the text is heartbreaking,” says Drackley, who put the supertitles together.
The performers will visit Lancaster’s Hand and Wheatland middle schools for performances, with a talk-back afterward.
“I want the kids to hear African American composers,” Drackley says. And here are four wonderful African American singers before you.”
It opens up many worlds.