The Beach Boys recorded a number of songs about the joys of driving, from “Fun, Fun, Fun” to “Little Deuce Coupe.” But Ali Murphy, a Penn Manor graduate, recorded a parody of the car-loving group’s classic “I Get Around” that extols the virtues of safe driving.

The video for Murphy’s remixed parody, called “I Drive Around,” features the University of Miami music student harmonizing with herself through split screens about the lessons she learned while participating in the BRAKES program — a nationwide defensive driving instructional program geared to teens. The acronym stands for Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.

“They actually teach you defensive driving and how to avoid bad situations so you don’t hurt yourself or other people,” says Murphy, who took the course when she was 16 years old. “My dad was like ‘You need to do this program because it’s not just another driver’s ed class.’ ”

Murphy, 20, of Manor Township, entered her Beach Boys parody song about safe driving into a contest for BRAKES graduates and won. She received $1,500 in prize money.

The BRAKES program began in 2008 when National Hot Rod Association race car driver Doug Herbert lost his two sons in a fatal highway collision. Herbert dedicated himself to turning tragedy into a teachable moment and founded the program to teach teens safe, defensive driving skills.

Murphy’s father Jeff — a member of the Lancaster County Corvette Club who has previously acted as a volunteer instructor with the BRAKES program — shared information about the contest with his daughter while she was visiting him in Texas.

“Being in music school, I definitely wanted to do something music-related,” Murphy says.

She says she started brainstorming with her dad about what songs she could parody. He suggested “I Get Around.”

Murphy borrowed her step-mother’s Corvette and her dad filmed her driving around Whitesboro, Texas, doing BRAKES exercises around traffic cones at a nearby high school’s parking lot. A camera affixed to the dashboard captured the footage seen in the video.

“This was probably about three or three and a half hours of filming,” Murphy says. “Later that day, I started putting everything together and that was probably another two or three hours of editing. It was really fun, and I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”

Murphy emulated the Beach Boys signature four-part harmony through the magic of split-screen editing.

“I had seen people do split screen before, but I never actually attempted it myself,” Murphy says. “It’s hard with split screen because you get one little change in the lighting and it’s not going to look the same anymore. I had to do them one right after another and you could still see a little bit of a difference, but I tried to match it as best as I could.”

Murphy’s educational parody lyrics featured practical driving advice mixed with some humor.

“I definitely wanted to take it seriously, but I still wanted to have a little bit of fun with it,” she says.

Despite the original song’s fun-loving nature, the seriousness of the content isn’t lost on Murphy.

“You are putting your life and other lives at risk by driving,” Murphy says. “When you do drive, you need to be careful and not be on your phone and be aware and actively alert about what’s around you.”